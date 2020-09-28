37 CS: GO coaches get banned as ESIC announces investigation results of only 20% of available data

Never has the esports scene of a tactical first-person shooter imploded like CS: GO has.

The CS: GO MDL Spectator Bug scandal is slowly reaching a conclusion as ESIC has finally revealed its verdict on the initial 20% of the available data. And it would seem that 37 CS: GO coaches will face the ban hammer for now.

ESIC announces sanctions against 37 individuals in relation to the exploitation of the Spectator Bug.



Only 20% of available data (99,650 demos) has been examined.



ESIC to issue one final report at the end of October to close the investigation. pic.twitter.com/tyduJkVvxo — ESIC (@ESIC_Official) September 28, 2020

The Esports Integrity Commission or the ESIC has dished out the bans for the following CS: GO coaches:

Slaava "⁠Twista⁠" Räsänen (2 cases) - 15.75 months (12.50% concessions)

Peter "⁠casle⁠" Sørensen (2) - 10 months (0%)

Rodrigo "⁠dinamo⁠" Haro (2) - 10 months (0%)

Arno "⁠ArnoZ1K4⁠" Junior (1) - 10 months (0%)

Allan "⁠Rejin⁠" Petersen (7) - 19.8 months (45%)

Eliomar "glou" Hernandez (2) - 10 months (0%)

Advertisement

Arthur "⁠prd⁠" Resende (5) - 10 months (0%)

Alexey "⁠NooK⁠" Kozlovskiy (1) - 7.5 months (25%)

Henrique "⁠rikz⁠" Waku (1) - 10 months (0%)

Alessandro "⁠Apoka⁠" Marcucci (6) - 5.4 months (85%)

Aleksandr "⁠zoneR⁠" Bogatiryev (16) - 36 months (0%)

Germán "hellpa" Morath (2) - 10 months (0%)

Egor "fuRy^" Morin (1) - 7.5 months (25%)

Aset "⁠Solaar⁠" Sembiyev (2) - 10 months (0%)

Nicolai "⁠HUNDEN⁠" Petersen (2) - 8 months (20%)

Ricardo "⁠dead⁠" Sinigaglia (5) - 6.5 months (35%)

Nicholas "⁠guerri⁠" Nogueira (2) - 4 months (60%)

Faruk "⁠pita⁠" Pita (2) - 10 months (0%)

Erik "⁠AKIMOV⁠" Akimov (1) - 7.5 months (25%)

Ivan "⁠F_1N⁠" Kochugov (6) - 8.75 months (12.50%)

Bruno "⁠ellllll⁠" Ono (3) - 10 months (0%)

Pedro "⁠peu⁠" Lopes (2) - 5 months (0%)

Robert "⁠RobbaN⁠" Dahlström (1) - 5.5 months (45%)

Mariusz "⁠Loord⁠" Cybulski (2) - 6 months (40%)

Anton "⁠ToH1o⁠" Georgiev (2) - 10 months (0%)

Andrey "⁠Andi⁠" Prokhorov (1) - 10 months (0%)

Milan "⁠pepik⁠" Gellebra (1) - 10 months (0%)

Morgan "⁠B1GGY⁠" Madour (3) - 7.5 months (25%)

Christian "⁠chrille⁠" Lindberg (2) - 10 months (0%)

Sergey "⁠starix⁠" Ischuk (1) - 10 months (0%)

Alexander "⁠ave⁠" Holdt (1) - 6 months (40%)

Jasmeet "⁠RoSeY⁠" Gill (1) - 10 months (0%)

Sergey "⁠lmbt⁠" Bezhanov (3) - 7.5 months (25%)

Henrik "⁠FeTiSh⁠" Christensen (1) - 3.75 months (25%)

Mikołaj "⁠miNirox⁠" Michałków (1) - 3.75 months (25%)

Nikolay "⁠pNshr⁠" Paunin (1) - 3.75 months (25%)

Casper "⁠ruggah⁠" Due (1) - 3.75 months (25%)

In its reports, ESIC also commented:

"We understand that these revelations have been tough for many people within the CS: GO community, but we believe it is in the long term best interests of the game and all of esports for integrity breaches to be dealt with head-on. We know that most coaches, players, tournament organizers, publishers and developers, fans, sponsors and broadcasters want CS: GO and esports to be clean and a fair competition between players and teams doing their very best to win. We see our job as being to ensure that that happens and that corrupt and bad actors are rehabilitated or removed."

CS: GO’s esports scene is currently imploding

37 guilty coaches is indeed a staggering number but what scares CS: GO fans the most is the fact that this amount only came from the initial 20% of the available data which is at ESIC’s disposal.

One shudders to think what the total number will be once ESIC completes its investigation.

This guy just got banned btw... 🤣🤣 https://t.co/7xxIyaBUUi — Jesper Wecksell (@JW1) September 28, 2020

Hltv.org wrote:

“For the duration of the bans, the coaches will not be able to be physically present around the team starting 15 minutes before a match is scheduled to begin up until it ends, and will not be able to communicate, actively or passively, with the players for the same period of time. They will not be allowed inside the game server during official matches and will not take part in the map veto or communicate with the team during this process.”

The ban on the coaches will be effective in all the ESIC CS: GO tournament hosts, which include BLAST, DreamHack, ESL as well as WePlay.

However, apart from these members, ESIC also expects other CS: GO tournament organisers to respect the ban on these coaches.