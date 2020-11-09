4 games Indians have played more after PUBG Mobile ban in India

The ban of PUBG Mobile in India was a landmark moment in gaming, at least for the mobile games industry.

PUBG Mobile was the catalyst for a gaming culture within the country and was largely influential in establishing mobile devices as legitimate handheld gaming platforms.

Ever since the ban, many mobile games have taken center stage as players flocked to other first-person shooters and BR games to replace PUBG Mobile.

According to a recent report by CMR, here are the top 4 games that saw a rise in their player-base after the PUBG Mobile ban.

4 games that Indian players have played more after the PUBG Mobile ban in the country

(Image Credits: CMR India)

1) Call of Duty Mobile- 67% rise

Call of Duty Mobile seems to have taken over the mobile gaming zeitgeist since the ban of PUBG Mobile. Even before the ban, COD Mobile has been doing fairly well and given its robust, signature gunplay, it was no surprise.

The Call of Duty franchise has been able to dominate the console arena-shooter space for years, and its arrival on the mobile platform was always going to be a huge deal. Many looked to COD Mobile as the competitor to finally unseat PUBG Mobile in the mobile games space.

COD Mobile is an excellent title and one that truly pushes the boundaries of responsiveness even with touch controls on mobile phones.

2) Garena Free Fire- 54% rise

One of the biggest competitors of PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire had been moving neck-to-neck with giants of the industry such as PUBG and COD Mobile. The game has not only managed to carve out a niche for itself but has also become an industry juggernaut in the process.

Free Fire's approach to gameplay and its inclusion of unique characters offer a lot of variety to players. Many players subsequently prefer the varied gameplay of Free Fire more than many of its contemporaries.

Garena Free Fire seems to be one of the most popular apps on Google Play Store as well as the App Store and given its quality, it should be no surprise.

3) Fortnite- 36% rise

Fortnite has been the king of battle royale games on PC and consoles ever since it first introduced the mode. The free-to-play title has gone on to define gaming for an entire generation of young players and is a full-fledged pop culture phenomenon.

Fortnite has largely been responsible for integrating gaming with pop culture to an even larger extent and is fairly popular on mobile as well.

In India, however, the game doesn't seem to fare as well as some of its contemporaries, and that could be due to a variety of factors, some of which might include a lack of responsiveness in touch controls.

Regardless, Fornite remains one of the most popular games even on mobile, and its removal from the App Store and Google Play Store is sure to have hurt the game's popularity.

4) Battlelands Royale- 34% rise

Battlelands Royale is one of the more popular battle royales to make its way onto the mainstream after the ban of PUBG Mobile. Following the ban, PUBG Mobile fans were left scurrying for alternatives to play, and Battlelands Royale presents itself as an extremely appealing prospect. The game has been picking up in terms of popularity and recurring players after the ban.

Battlelands Royale is a game to keep an eye out for as it has a lot to offer to a fanbase looking for quality shooters to play on mobile devices.

(Statistics from survey by CMR India, link here)