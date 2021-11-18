4 reasons why fans are demanding BGMI Lite for low-end devices

Indian gamers are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of BGMI Lite. A huge player base was regularly enjoying both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite before the ban was imposed.

Although PUBG Mobile has made a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India, there is no news on the Lite version of the popular title. Fans have been regularly asking queries on Krafton's social media handles and discord servers for the potential release date of BGMI Lite.

This article discusses four reasons why fans are demanding a Lite version of BGMI for low-end smartphones.

4 reasons why fans want to play BGMI Lite over its full-fledged version

1) Less storage

Less storage is required for the Lite version (Image via Google Play Store)

The primary reason for fans demanding a lite version of BGMI is the availability of less storage on a low-end device. BGMI takes up to 3-4GB on a device upon its initial installation, with the number increasing over future updates. Hence, most of the users don't have enough space for the game to run smoothly.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the game's size will get reduced to approximately 1.5GB and become more comfortable for players with low-end devices.

2) Better frame rates

Frame rate settings in Lite version (Image via Krafton)

Another reason why players are demanding a BGMI Lite title is because it will offer them a much more seamless gaming experience.

For low-end device players, getting higher frame rates than higher graphics is a preferable option. It will offer the players smoother gameplay on their devices, and allow them to play without any screen or input lag.

BGMI Lite, just like PUBG Mobile Lite, is expected to offer better performance and frame rates on all kinds of smartphones.

3) Compatibility

Lite version offers more compatibility (Image via APSSB)

Another reason for Krafton to release the BGMI Lite title is its compatibility with a wider range of smartphones.

BGMI cannot be installed on devices that do not meet the minimum requirements, which is the most concerning factor with low-end devices. With BGMI Lite, more players will be able to meet the minimum requirements, and significantly increase the player base that enjoys the game.

4) Transfer old accounts

Account transfer (Image via Krafton)

Yet another key reason for making fans demand a BGMI Lite version is to get hold of their PUBG Mobile Lite accounts.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players playing BGMI can transfer their account from PUBG Mobile, including their hard-earned in-game items like weapon skins, vehicle skins, and much more. As a result, players who used to play PUBG Mobile Lite are also expecting the same for themselves.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan