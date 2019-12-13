4 reasons you should play Free Fire over PUBG Mobile and Fortnite

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Dec 2019, 16:37 IST SHARE

Free Fire is published by Garena,

Free Fire by Garena is one of the most played mobile games right now. A Battle Royale game by nature, Free Fire has been making waves since its initial release back in 2017. Although the game is immensely popular right now, Free Fire faces tough competition from PUBG Mobile and Fortnite for the top spot.

Since all three of the games fall under the Battle Royale genre, they share many similarities; however, every game brings something unique to the table. There is no upright winner out of the three and it depends on the gamer's preference and suitability. This being said, here are 4 reasons you should try Free Fire if you are a fan of the Battle Royale genre.

#4 Characters and abilities

Free Fire is character based Battle Royale

A major factor that separates Free Fire from other games is the character system in the game. Gamers can pick from a roster of 18 characters whenever they dive into a match. All the characters have unique abilities that are useful in different scenarios. These abilities add another dimension to the game and are crucial in one’s success in the game.

#3 Customization

Free Fire skins

When it comes to player customization and aesthetic, Free Fire certainly takes the cake. The game has a plethora of skins and apparel which allow players to customize their character according to their needs. These skins can be bought through micro-transactions but often can be obtained by completing specific missions and tasks.

#2 Quick Gameplay

Free Fire is fast-paced

Unlike PUBG and Fortnite, Free Fire is fast-paced when it comes to actual gameplay. Each Free Fire match can hold up to 50 players contrary to other games where the limit is usually 100. Apart from the number of players, the building and structures don’t have doors that promote faster gameplay.

The average length of a Free Fire game is 18 minutes, whereas a PUBG Mobile is usually 30 minutes long. Gamers who enjoy fast-paced games and are not a fan of camping will definitely like Free Fire compared to other games.

Advertisement

#1 Accessibility and Device performance

Free Fire is compatible with budget smartphones

Out of all three games, Free Fire is the most optimized game and can easily run on low-end smartphones. Free Fire only takes 500 MB of storage and is easily compatible with 1 GB RAM phone. On the other hand, both Fortnite and PUBG Mobile take around 2GB of storage and require at least 3GB of RAM for smooth gameplay.