4 weird things in Animal Crossing: New Horizons nobody can explain

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been available for players on Nintendo Switch for two years now. However, there are still several things that have happened in the game that players have not been able to explain so far.

Here are some such weird things that happen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that players have no justifiable explanations for.

Weird things that happen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Some bugs only show up on stumps

Many beginner players of New Horizons do not know that stumps can be somewhat valuable in the game. This is simply because several bugs only show up on tree stumps.

These bugs include the Citrus Long-Horned Beetle, Rosalia Batsei Beetle, the Violin Beetle, etc. They can be helpful when adding to players' bug collection in the Museum.

2) Days start at 5 AM in New Horizons

Time works just like in real life in New Horizons, and there are several bugs, fish, and sea creatures whose arrival depends on the time in New Horizons. Therefore, players need to know when their day starts in the game.

A day in New Horizons starts at 5 AM, so players can begin their days very early if they want to.

3) Players can relocate whole trees

Cutting down trees has always been a thing in New Horizons. However, players can also dig up whole trees and relocate them in the game.

If they are sufficiently powered after consuming fruit, players will have the strength to dig up a tree with a shovel and then move it to any location they desire.

4) Villagers on the player's island can affect the villagers arriving on their campsite

Even if players have ten villagers residing on their island, they will still have villagers visiting the campsite on their island. However, the kind of villagers present on their island affects the type of villagers visiting their campsite.

mew 🍵🌸 @kojironanjo got this cute villager in my campsite idk if i should take her i love her color scheme got this cute villager in my campsite idk if i should take her i love her color scheme 😭😭 https://t.co/VaUwkPIZ8w

For instance, if players have a lot of jock villagers on their island, chances are that the visiting villagers will not belong to the jock personality type.

These are some of the weirdest things that occur in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

