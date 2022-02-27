4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers who deserve more recognition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has over 400 villagers for players to interact with while they play the game. While some of these villagers are very popular in the game as residents on the players' islands, the same cannot be said about others.

There are several villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons who are marvelous characters but do not receive the same love and appreciation from the community as other popular villagers do. Here are some of the New Horizons villagers who do not get as much appreciation and recognition as they deserve.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Most underrated villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Although Nintendo's life simulation title has a lot of villagers for players to exlore, these are some of the most criminally underrated villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

1) Genji

Genji is one of the New Horizons villagers in the game who is massively underappreciated. He is a rabbit villager who sports the Jock personality type, which is quite an attractive combination. Although he is a Jock villager, he does not portray the aggressive behavior that is typical of this personality type.

Coupled with his snazzy appearance and even cooler house, Genji can be a great addition to New Horizons islands.

2) Aurora

Aurora is one of the most adorable penguin villagers that New Horizons players can come across. Sporting the Normal personality type, Aurora has pretty eyes which turn bright red when she gets excited, which is quite a funny phenomenon to witness.

Although her appearance is very simple, Aurora is a delight to have on any New Horizons island due to her warm and loving nature.

3) Katt

As her name suggests, Katt is a cat villager in New Horizons. She possesses the Sisterly personality type and is a delight to have on any player's island.

She sports a red and black outfit and has extremely long canines, which might make her look somewhat like a vampire. This allows for a great spooky appearance for any player's island.

4) Mint

Mint is a Snooty squirrel villager in New Horizons. Mint's developers seem to have taken her name a bit too seriously since she is completely mint in color, as is her house.

Although she is of the Snooty personality type, Mint can be very caring towards the player, making her a great addition to any island in the game.

