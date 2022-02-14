Top 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers ranked on likeability

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a vast range of villagers to offer. There are over 400 different villagers in the series, and 397 of them appear in New Horizons.

Naturally, owing to their different personality types and appearances, some are more loved by the community than others.

Most pleasant villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Marshal

Despite his constant frowning, Marshal is one of the most beloved New Horizons villagers owing to his adorable appearance. He has the smug personality type and can get along with almost every villager as long as they are alright with him.

Naturally, this squirrel villager is a delight for players to have on their island, making him a fan favorite.

2) Raymond

Raymond is arguably one of the most beloved villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He is the only villager in the series who has heterochromia, making him a unique character.

Furthermore, his appearance is also quite adorable, as he sports a suit that matches his smug personality. He gels well with other villagers, giving players plenty of reasons to love this smug cat villager.

3) Ankha

Ankha is yet another cat villager very well-loved by the New Horizons community. She gives off an exotic vibe due to her appearance, which closely resembles Cleopatra's.

Ankha dresses like Egyptian royalty, and her smug personality completely matches her appearance. Although she may seem condescending at first, this smug cat villager is among the top-ranking villagers when it comes to likeability.

This is also because Ankha can be really sweet to the player and the other villagers on the island once befriended.

Every New Horizons villager has something unique to offer. However, some villagers become dearer to users than others, and the villagers above are among the many who are fan-favorites in Nintendo's life-simulation title.

