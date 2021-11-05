40 best PUBG Mobile Lite clan names for new clans

Clans are a unique feature of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can either create their own clan or join an existing one to play together. They can also ask their friends to join them in a clan and collectively complete missions to get various benefits.

The community has a widespread desire to have distinctive names since it distinguishes them from the rest. As a result, they turn to the internet in search of fashionable names. Listed here are the 40 best ones.

Best names for PUBG Mobile Lite clans

1) ＧＯＤ(S)

2) ICΞ CФLD

3) ŇƗǤĦŦΜΔŘ€

4) 𝘈𝘵𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘒

5) βŁØØĐ

6) ЯДPID

7) 𝕎𝕠𝕝𝕧𝕖𝕤

8) No H8

9) ʙᴀɴᴅɪᴛ

10) HДMMΞЯ

11) ᑭᕼᗝᗴᑎᎥ᙭

12) 𝙴𝚡𝚆𝚑𝚢𝚉𝚎𝚍

13) All_Ac3

14) !mm0rtals

15) MercY

16) Battali0n

17) ᎶᎪmᎬ ᎾᏉᎬᏒ

18) -Mercenaries-

19) Mafia

20) Reaper$

21) <GRiM>

22) ⊹•Guardians•⊹

23) ★Slayer★

24) 𒆜Unbeatable𒆜

25) ꧁Dart꧂

26) ༺Dangerous༻

27) ༒ Assassins༒

28) +Brawlers+

29) •Captain•

30) ×B4You×

31) ▀▄SouL▀▄

32) Maniac$

33) Dis ABLE

34) Getr3kt

35) D3vils

36) ᖴᗴᖇᗩᒪ

37) ˣᴱᴿᴼ

38) ƤĦΔŇŦØΜ

39) ⊕ςεαη

40) ᖴᒪᗩᗰᗴ

Users can further personalize these names according to their choices. However, regular keyboards on mobiles do not feature fancy fonts and symbols. Players can visit websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com for this purpose.

How to create a clan with a stylish name in PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Open PUBG Mobile Lite on your device.

2) Once the game has booted up, tap on the “Clan” option, and the specific interface will soon appear.

3) Subsequently, head over to the “Create Clan” section and enter the name and Clan Motto. You can also change the logo.

Under this section, players can set the name, insignia and motto (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

(Users can copy and paste any one of the names mentioned in the list below).

4) Press the “Create Clan” button to complete the process.

5) A dialog box will appear, confirming the change.

Players need to note that it costs 50000 BP to create a Clan in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha