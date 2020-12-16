Pets and characters are a crucial part of Garena Free Fire. The game has a total of 12 pets with the addition of Rockie. Every pet, except ‘Mechanical Pup’ and ‘Kitty’, has a special skill that helps players on the virtual battleground.

Free Fire players usually want cool and fancy names for their pets. This article lists 40 stylish pet names that players can use in the popular battle royale game.

Also Read: Tonde Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

40 stylish pet names for Free Fire in December 2020

Here is a list of 40 stylish pet names that Free Fire players can use right now:

#1 🅿🅷🅾🅴🅽🅸🆇

#2 🄳🅁🄰🄶🄾🄽

#3 𓂀 ℍ𝕦𝕣𝕣𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕟𝕖 𓂀

Advertisement

#4 𝕷𝖎𝖑 𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖗

#5 𝙺𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝙺𝚘𝚗𝚐

#6 𝘙𝘶𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘳

#7 ᖇᎥᗪᗴᖇ

#8 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞

#9 匚尺ㄩ丂卄乇尺

#10 ҜILLΞЯ

#11 S𝐩ᵤ𝚍

#12 S̳h̳a̳d̳o̳w̳

#13 Vυʅƚυɾҽ

#14 PIЯHДИД

#15 Ⓖⓨⓟⓢ

#16 彡ᴀᴇɢʏᴘɪᴜꜱ彡

#17 ☬𝓡𝓪𝓹𝓽𝓸𝓻☬

#18 ༺Fօաʟ༻

#19 𝓕𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓬𝓱

#20 卩尺乇ㄚ

#21 Афца

#22 ꁝꄲ꒤ꋊ꒯

#23 Pɾҽԃαƚσɾ

#24 βΔĐǤ€Ř

#25 ηïgh†mαrε

#26 աօɮɮʟɛʀ

#27 ĤŶβŔĨĎ

#28 Wαʅʅʂ

#29 βŁƗŦŽ

#30 ŴØŁ₣

#31꧁ɛֆƈǟքɛ꧂

#32 Dσʋҽ

#33 C̷o̷n̷q̷u̷e̷s̷t̷

#34 ᴍᴏɴᴋᴇʏ

#35 βØΜβŞĦ€ŁŁ

#36 SP1CΞ

#37 LДGФФИ

#38 ᖇᗴǤᗩᒪ

#39 ᑕᖇᗝᗝᛕᗴᗪ

#40 𝙴𝚟𝚒𝚕

Since regular mobile keyboards do not have fancy fonts and symbols, players will have to use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to generate them.

How to change pet names in Garena Free Fire

It is to be noted that players can alter their pet's name at no cost for the first time. However, if they want to change it again, they will have to spend 290 diamonds.

Here are the steps by which players can change the name of their pets in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Pets’ icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Open Free Fire and tap on the ‘Pets’ icon located on the left side of the lobby screen. Step 2: Click on the respective pet and click on the rename icon located beside its existing name.

Click on the respective pet and click on the rename icon located beside its existing name. Step 3: Paste any of the names mentioned above and click on the button below it.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TheDonato: Who has better stats in Free Fire?