40 stylish pet names with symbols for Free Fire in November 2020

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has several unique aspects like pets and characters, which separate it from the other titles of the genre.

With the latest introduction of 'Rockie,' there are a total of 12 pets in Garena Free Fire. Except for Mechanical Pup and Kitty, each of them has a special skill, which aids the players on the battlefield.

Many users search for fancy names for their pets with various symbols. In this article, we list out 40 stylish pet names with symbols for Free Fire.

40 stylish pet names with symbols for Free Fire

#1 Ɗrⱥgoภ

#2 Shคd𐍉w

#3 SLâЧЗГ

#4 Ƒᶦᴿᵋ

#5 𝕱𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖗

#6 Т༟iс

#7 M̷O̷N̷STER

#8 𒆜ᴘʜᴏᴇɴɪX𒆜

#9 ꧁ÅŞSÄŠŞÏŅŞ꧂

#10 ∂αяк

#11 ℓєⓖєи∂

#12 тяι¢ку

#13 乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ乂

#14 爪卂丂ㄒ乇尺

#15 ꧁քɦǟռȶօʍ꧂

#16 ᏟᏞᎾᎳᏁツ

#17 ДǪЦД

#18 Ｓ∪ㄗ尺モ爪モ

#19 ιммσятαℓ

#20 🅠🅤🅔🅢🅣

#21 𒆜🅸🅲🅴𒆜

#22 ༺ɮɨʀɖ༻

#23 ᕼƳᗪᖇᗝǤᗴᑎ

#24 R̷e̷m̷e̷d̷y̷

#25 ДVДLДИCHΞ

#26 ꋫꏸꍟ

#27 ༒☬𝓑𝓘𝓖☬༒

#28 ⠂ΓДИGФ⠐

#29 𝐖𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡

#30 Ｖｅｉｌ

#31 卂尺Ꮆㄖ几

#32 ▄︻W̷i̷l̷d̷══

#33 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐥

#34 🆄🅽🅺🅾🆆🅽

#35 ДCID

#36 彡ʙʀᴀɪɴ彡

#37 ℝ𝕚𝕧𝕒𝕝

#38 ▄🄱🄰🄳▀

#39 Ⓜⓞⓝⓢⓣⓔⓡ

#40 𝕯𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒

How to change the names of the pets in Free Fire?

It is quite an easy task to change the names of the pets in Free Fire. Here are the steps by which players can do so:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the 'PETS' tab located on the left-hand side of the lobby screen.

Click on the respective pet and tap on the rename icon present beside its existing name.

Step 3: Lastly, paste any of the names mentioned above and click on the button below it.

It is important to note that the players can change the name of the pets at no cost for the first time. If the users wish to alter it again, then they would have to shell out 290 diamonds.

