Total Gaming vs ANKUSH FREEFIRE: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Battle Royale titles on the mobile platform have become quite prevalent over the past few years. Free Fire is one of the most played games in the genre. It boasts a massive player base, which also doubles up as an audience for content creators.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Ankush Tripathi, or ANKUSH FREEFIRE, are two prominent Indian Free Fire content creators. In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Total Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has participated in 9,621 squad matches and has triumphed in 2,447, with a win rate of 24.43%. With 3,5274 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.92.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1,620 games and has 300 wins, maintaining a win rate of 18.51%. He has secured 6,313 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.78.

The renowned YouTuber has also played 889 solo matches and has 76 first-place finishes with a win percentage of 8.54%. In the process, he has 2,246 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has played a total of 365 squad games in the current ranked season and has bagged 46 wins for a win rate of 12.60%. He has notched 1,246 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.91.

He has played 30 duo games as well and has stood victorious in 1 of them. He has 99 kills in the mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Lastly, he has 22 games to his name in the solo mode. He has bagged 21 kills with a K/D ratio of just below 1.

ANKUSH FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush has played 20,555 squad games and has registered 8,488 wins, which translates to a win percentage of 41.29%. He has notched 74,044 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.14.

While in the duo mode, he has played 2,965 matches and has 1,203 Booyahs at a win rate of 40.57%. He has killed 10,913 foes and has a K/D ratio of 6.19.

The content creator has played 888 games in the solo mode and has stood victorious in 119 for a win percentage of 13.40%. He has racked up 2,488 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Ankush has appeared in 305 matches and has managed to stay unbeaten in 68, equating to a win rate of 22.29%. He has accumulated 1,519 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.41.

Coming to the duo mode, he has won 14 games out of 60, which comes down to a win rate of 23.33%. In the process, he has amassed 386 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.39.

He has also appeared in a single solo game.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. When we look at the lifetime stats, ANKUSH FREEFIRE has the edge in all three modes.

In the solo and duo modes, ANKUSH FREEFIRE is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate. We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as Ankush has only played a single game.

