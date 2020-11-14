SK Sabir Boss vs Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

With the rise in popularity of Free Fire, content creation and streaming, several relatively unknown players have gained overnight stardom. SK Sabir Boss and Nobru are two prolific Free Fire YouTubers, who are renowned for the prolific game play. They play in the India and Brazil regions, respectively, and boast massive subscriber counts.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25579 squad games and has managed to emerge victorious in 8480 of them, having a win rate of 33.15%. With 90836 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.31.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2870 matches and has 596 wins to his name at a win ratio of 20.76%. He has 7790 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber played 1575 games and bettered his foes in 141 with a win percentage of 8.95%. He has secured 3209 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the current season, SK Sabir Boss has played 443 squad matches and has triumphed in 122, maintaining a win rate of 27.53%. In the process, he has 1388 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.32.

Lastly, he has also played 1 solo and 5 duo matches.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

Nobru has been featured in 8887 squad games and has stood victorious in 1954, translating to a win ratio of 21.98%. He has amassed 22163 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.20.

While in the duo mode, he has played 2367 and has 363 first-place for a win rate of 15.33%. With a K/D ratio of 3.66, he has notched 7343 kills.

The eSport athlete has also played 4546 solo matches and has 688 Booyahs, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.13%. He has killed 18222 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Nobru has only appeared in 3 squad games and has accumulated 9 kills.

He has played 89 duo matches and has ended up winning 8 of them, equating to a win ratio of 8.98%. He has racked 358 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.42.

Lastly, Nobru has played 94 solo matches and has bagged 15 wins at a win percentage of 15.95%. With 413 kills, he has managed to maintain a K/D ratio of 5.23.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing their stats is quite difficult. When we look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir is relatively better in the squad mode. In contrast, Nobru has the edge in the solo mode. Coming to the duo mode, SK Sabir Boss has maintained a better win rate, while the latter has a higher K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in all the modes as SK Sabir Boss has only played a few games in the solo and duo modes. On the other hand, Nobru has only three squad matches to his name.

