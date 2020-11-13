SK Sabir Boss vs 2B Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire? 

SK Sabir Boss and 2B Gamer are two renowned Free Fire content creators. They are quite popular among the masses and boast massive subscriber counts of 2.94 million and 1.06 million, respectively, on YouTube.

This article compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 25550 squad games and managed to stay alive in 8474 of them, maintaining a win rate of 33.16%. With 90756 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.31.

The popular YouTuber has played 2870 duo games and triumphed in 596 of them for a win ratio of 20.76%. He has 7790 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The internet star has 141 wins in 1575 solo games for a win percentage of 8.95%. In the process, he has 3209 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has played 412 squad matches and secured 116 wins, upholding a win ratio of 28.15%. He has notched up 1308 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 4.42.

He has also played one solo and five duo games.

2B Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 133688778.

Lifetime stats

2B Gamer has played 12071 squad matches and bettered his foes in 2990 of them, having a win rate of 24.77%. He has registered 38503 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.24.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played 2473 games and has 395 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 15.56%. He has amassed 7470 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.60.

The YouTuber has appeared in 1550 games in the solo mode and has 217 first-place finishes, managing a win percentage of precisely 14%. With a K/D ratio of 3.31, he has racked up 4413 kills.

Ranked stats

The streamer has played 323 matches and bagged 27 wins in the current season, coming down to a win ratio of 8.35%. He has accumulated 784 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.65.

The content creator has played 49 duo games and managed to stay unbeaten in just one match. He has killed 128 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The internet star has played 19 solo games but is yet to win a game. He has 19 kills, with a K/D ratio of 1.00.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained excellent stats in Free Fire. When looking at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is superior in the squad mode, while 2B Gamer has the edge in solos. The former has a better win rate in the duo match type, while 2B has a higher K/D ratio.

We cannot compare their stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss only played a few games. In the squad match type, he is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

