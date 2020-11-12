Badge 99 vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The immense popularity of games like Garena Free Fire has paved the way for content creators and streamers to make a name for themselves in the online gaming community.

Badge 99 and TSG Ritik are two of the most well-known Free Fire content creators right now. In this article, we compare their stats in the battle royale sensation.

Also read: Badge 99 vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played a total of 7499 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1367 of them, translating to a win rate of 18.22%. With 19186 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the famous content creator has played 1955 games and has secured 183 victories, making his win rate 9.36%. He has also notched up 4185 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.36.

When it comes to the solo mode, Badge 99 has played 1140 games and has 84 victories to his name, with a win rate of 7.36%. He has secured 2819 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, Badge 99 has played 83 squad games and has 14 victories, which translates to a win rate of 16.86%. He has 250 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.62.

He has also played 10 duo games and has ended won 2 of them. He has registered 17 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.13.

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

TSG Ritik has played 9853 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2030 of them, which translates to a win rate of 20.60 %. With a K/D ratio of 3.03, he has 23723 kills in this mode.

In the duo mode, he has played 2278 matches and has secured 251 victories at a win rate of 11.01%. He has also bagged 4322 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.14.

TSG Ritik has also played 844 solo games and has 53 Booyahs, making his win rate 6.27%. He has accumulated 1630 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.06.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, TSG Ritik has 31 victories from 84 squad games and boasts a win rate of 36.90%. He has registered 284 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.36 in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Badge 99 and TSG Ritik have impressive stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look a look at their lifetime stats in the squad and duo modes, TSG Ritik has a higher win rate while Badge 99 has a better K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the solo mode, Badge 99 has relatively better stats than TSG Ritik.

Advertisement

We cannot compare the pair's ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as TSG RItik is yet to play a game in these modes. However, in the ranked solo mode, TSG Ritik has the edge in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Also Read: B2K (Born2Kill) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?