B2K (Born2Kill) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

B2K or Born2Kill and SK Sabir Boss are two of the most prominent figures in the Free Fire community and are known for creating engaging online content on the quick-paced battle royale game.

In this article, we compare their stats in Free Fire.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has played a total of 7576 squad games and has triumphed in 1407 of them, which translates to a win rate of 18.57%. He also has 44044 kills to his name and has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.14.

In the 2243 duo matches that he has played, B2K has won on 387 occasions, making his win rate 17.25%. He has over 9100 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.91

B2K has also played 1377 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 169 of them, which translates to a win rate of 12.27%. He has eliminated 4488 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

B2K has played 108 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 17 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 15.74%. He has also bagged 668 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.34.

The renowned content creator has also secured 2 victories in 22 duo matches, with 157 kills and a KD ratio of 7.85.

He also has a single Booyah in 6 solo ranked matches, killing 43 enemies at a K/D ratio of 8.60.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 25522 squad games and has triumphed in 8471 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.19%. With 90667 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.32 in this mode.

In the duo mode, he has played 2867 games and has won 596 at a win rate of 20.78%. He has also killed 7790 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.43.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1575 solo games, winning 141 of them at a win rate of 8.95%. He has registered 3209 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 387 squad games and has secured 113 victories, maintaining a win rate of 29.19%. He also has 1221 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.46.

He has also played 1 solo and 2 duo games but is yet to secure a win in these modes.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both B2K and SK Sabir Boss have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, since they play in different regions, comparing their stats in the game can be quite difficult.

When we take a look at their lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss has a better win rate in the duo and squad modes while B2K has a higher K/D ratio. Meanwhile, in the solo mode, B2K has relatively better stats than SK Sabir Boss.

We cannot compare the duo's ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as SK Sabir Boss has only played a few games in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, B2K has a better K/D ratio while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

