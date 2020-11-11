Badge 99 vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation related to Free Fire is on the rise courtesy of its massive player base. Badge 99 and B2K are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators, and they play in the Indian and Middle East regions, respectively.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played 7490 squad matches and stood victorious in 1367 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 18.25%. He has 19165 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1950 games and won 183 at a win percentage of 9.38%. With 4183 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.37.

Lastly, the internet star has played 1139 matches in the solo mode and triumphed in 84 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.37%. He has killed 2812 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, the YouTuber has played 74 squad matches and ended up winning 14 for a win rate of 18.91%. He has notched up 229 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The content creator has played five duo games and managed to win two of them. He has 15 kills and a K/D ratio of 5.00.

B2K’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

B2K has played 7576 squad games and bagged 1407 wins for a win ratio of 18.57%. He has accumulated 44044 kills for a K/D ratio of 7.14.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has featured in 2243 matches and has 387 first-place finishes, equating to a win rate of 17.25%. With a K/D ratio of 4.91, he has secured 9107 kills.

The YouTuber has played 1377 solo games and has 169 Booyahs for a win percentage of 12.27%. In the process, he has 4488 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the streamer has appeared in 108 squad games and stayed unbeaten in 17 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 15.74%. He has racked up 668 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.34.

The internet star has played 22 duo games and ended up winning two. He has 157 kills in the mode, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.85.

Lastly, Born2Kill has played six solo games and bettered his foes in one of them. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 8.60 and has killed 43 enemies.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both have incredible stats in Free Fire, but comparing their stats is tricky as they play in different regions. When we look at the lifetime stats, Born2Kill has the edge in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as Badge 99 is yet to play a game in them. He has maintained a higher win rate in the duo and squad modes, while B2K has a better K/D ratio.

