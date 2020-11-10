Ajjubhai vs TSG Jash: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and TSG Jash are two of the most prominent faces in the Free Fire community. They are quite popular among the masses for the engaging content they create related to the quick-paced battle royale game.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played a total of 9571 squad games and has stood victorious in 2443 of them, which translates to a win ratio of 25.52%. With a K/D ratio of 4.93, he has notched 35113 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, the gamer has played 1620 matches and has won precisely 300 at a win rate of 18.51%. He has killed 6313 foes, with a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Lastly, the content creator has played 889 solo games and has won 76 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 8.54%. He also has 2246 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.73.

Ranked stats

In the current season, Ajjubhai has 42 Booyahs in 318 squad games, with a win ratio of 13.20%. In the process, he has 1087 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.94.

The content creator has played 30 duo games and has triumphed in one. He has 99 kills in the mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The gamer has also played 22 solo matches and has accumulated 21 kills.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has played 6854 squad games and has registered 1629 wins, which comes to a win ratio of 23.76%. He has notched up 16333 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.13.

In the duo mode, the player has 251 first-place finishes in 2452 games for a win percentage of 10.23%. With 4820 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Coming to the solo mode, the YouTuber has been featured in 1328 games and has 109 Booyahs, translating to a win ratio of 8.20%. In the process, he has 3081 frags, with a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, TSG Jash has played 43 matches and has bagged seven wins, equating to a win rate of 16.27%. He has racked 82 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.28.

The YouTuber has played three games in the duo mode and has killed nine enemies.

Lastly, the player has appeared in eight solo games and has won one of them. He has also accumulated 12 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.71.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has the edge in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the duo mode as TSG Jash has only played three games. In the squad mode, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while the latter has a higher win rate. Lastly, in the solo matches, TSG Jash is relatively better.

