Badge 99 vs Amitbhai: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Several content creators like Badge 99 and Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, have become quite prominent figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community. They are popular for the fun and engaging content they upload on their YouTube channels.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Also read: Badge 99 vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has been featured in a total of 7499 squad games and has triumphed in 1367 of them, equating to a win rate of 18.22%. He has 19186 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The renowned content creator has played 1955 duo games and has bagged 183 wins, managing a win ratio of 9.36%. In the process, he has amassed 4185 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Advertisement

Coming to the solo mode, Badge 99 has played 1140 games and has 84 victories with a win percentage of 7.36%. He has secured 2819 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current season, Badge 99 has appeared in 83 squad games and has 14 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 16.86%. He has 250 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.62.

The content creator has also participated in 10 duo games and has stood victorious in two of them. With 17 kills in the mode, he has a K/D ratio of 2.13.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has participated in a total of 7047 squad matches and has outdone his foes in 2015 of them, with a win percentage of 28.59. He has registered over 18300 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.64.

In the 3807 duo matches, the player has 682 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 17.91%. He is close to achieving 10000 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.16.

The YouTuber has also played 3075 solo games and has clinched 252 of them, upholding a win rate of 8.19. He has eliminated 6728 foes, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.38.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the Ranked Season 18, Amitbhai has engaged in 203 squad matches and has emerged on top on 40 occasions, having a win percentage of 19.70. With a K/D ratio of 3.38, he has 551 kills.

The player has taken part in 90 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 14 of them, managing a win rate of 15.55%. Also, he has amassed 309 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.07.

The YouTuber has played 32 solo games and has three first-place finishes, which roughly converts to a win ratio of 9.37%. In the process, he has notched close to 100 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.38.

Advertisement

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we look at their Lifetime stats, Amitbhai is relatively better in the duo and squad modes. Badge 99 has maintained a higher K/D ratio in the solo mode, while the latter has a higher win rate.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo mode, as Badge 99 is yet to play a game in it. In the duo mode, Badge 99 has a better win rate, while Amitbhai has a superior K/D ratio. It is a vice-versa in the squad mode as Amitbhai has maintained a better win rate, and Badge 99 has a greater K/D ratio.

Also read: Badge 99 vs TSG Ritik: Who has better stats in Free Fire?