Badge 99 vs Lorem: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Badge 99 and Lorem are two prominent figures in the Free Fire community. They play in the India and Brazil servers, respectively. Both are known for the fun and engaging content that they post on their YouTube channels.

This article looks at their in-game stats and compares them.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Nobru - Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Badge 99’s stats in Free Fire

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Badge 99 has featured in 7508 squad games and won 1368 matches, having a win ratio of 18.22%. With 19211 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13.

In the duo mode, the internet star has played 1955 matches and bettered his foes in 183 for a win rate of 9.36%. He has 4185 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.36.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has also played 1140 solo games and emerged victorious in 84 of them, maintaining a win percentage of 7.36%. He has secured 2819 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the streamer has played 92 squad matches and bagged 15 wins, translating to a win rate of 16.30%. He has 275 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.57.

He has two Booyahs in ten duo matches, accumulating 17 kills in this mode.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Lorem has participated in 4597 squad games and has 1598 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win ratio of 34.76%. With a K/D ratio of 4.85, he has notched 14532 eliminations.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1224 duo matches and managed to stay unbeaten in 293 of them for a win rate of 23.93%. He has amassed 3482 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Lastly, the internet star has participated in 859 solo matches and registered 127 wins at a win percentage of 14.78%. He has racked up 1887 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.58.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Lorem has played only a few matches in the current season. In total, he has played eight squad matches and one duo game.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but since they play in different regions, comparing their stats is quite tricky. When looking at their lifetime stats, Lorem is relatively better in the duo and squad modes. Coming to the solo mode, Badge 99 has a better K/D ratio, while the former has a higher win rate.

Advertisement

We cannot compare their ranked stats in all the modes, as Lorem has played only a few games.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs 2B Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?