40 trendy and creative Among Us names for Crewmates

Among Us was among the most played titles in the third quarter of this year. However, it is not among the latest releases and has been around for two years, rising to prominence a few months ago.

This game features Impostors and Crewmates, where the latter complete tasks while the former try to sabotage the crew's progress and eliminate them. Among Us is extremely interesting to play with friends, as every decision made is under scrutiny.

Players have to set a name before playing a round in Among Us. Usually, the monikers they select are a part of an inner joke, making them even funnier.

This article lists out 40 witty names for Crewmates in this game.

Among Us: 40 trending, clever IGN's for Crewmates

#1 ALL CAPS

#2 MrSherlock

#3 Unknown

#4 J.T.R

#5 VWillRockU

#6 YouMenBean

#7 TheGrinch

#8 1MP0$T3R

#9 Dream

#10 BigDaddy

#11 ReDisSuS

#12 WhoVented

#13 QuesT

#14 S P A C E

#15 RedEye

#16 Faith

#17 Ghost

#18 F3V3R

#19 Phantom

#20 Thriller

#21 DontLie

#22 SpareMe

#23 DeadBody!

#24 YouAreSus

#25 Massacre

#26 Psycho

#27 Mistake

#28 Megamind

#29 Omen

#30 TooEZ

#31 Karma

#32 ImVisible

#33 Q.T.Pie

#34 Juan

#35 Checkm8

#36 Mafia

#37 Where?

#38 D.O.T

#39 The'L'

#40 IamDeD

How to change the name in Among Us

Users can follow the steps below to change their moniker's in this title:

Step 1: First, they have to open Among Us and press on the 'online' play tab.

Players must then click on the 'name' bar on top of the screen.

Step 3: They can paste any of the names mentioned in the above list on the text field and click on the 'OK' button. The name will be changed.

