5 amazing games with unconventional gameplay

Gaming has advanced at an unbelievable rate in recent years, treating gamers with phenomenal visuals and unconventional gameplay. With each new generation, big names in the gaming industry are pushing technologies to new heights, offering more and more immersive and visually stunning titles.

The indie scene has also been booming in that regard. In this list, we have curated five titles from well-known AAA developers as well as indie creators that offer some unconventional gameplay experiences.

Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking is based solely on the writer's opinions.

List of games with unconventional gameplay

1) Divekick

Dive into the action in Divekick (Image via Iron Galaxy Studios)

This obscure title was developed by the eccentric brains at Iron Galaxy Studios, who have boiled down the control scheme for the fighters to only two buttons, removing even D-pad inputs! Instead of crazy long combos and complex movements, Divekick focuses on one move: divekicks.

The game is available on Steam.

2) Cuphead

Cuphead's charming 90s-inspired action (Image via Studio MDHR Entertainment)

This indie masterclass has won the hearts of millions of gamers worldwide. Back in 2017, many gaming YouTubers and streamers were playing Cuphead. With its phenomenal 90s cartoon-style visuals and a fresh new take on the classic "Shoot 'em up" formula, Cuphead has become a benchmark in its genre.

This game is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If you plan to master the new DLC of Cuphead, here's our S rank guide for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

3) Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie was a staple of many gamers back in their childhood. At first glance, it may seem like Banjo is yet another Mario 64 clone, but in reality, the games in this series are oozing with their own charm and originality. From unique character designs to their distinctive control schemes and abilities, each playthrough is an experience of its own.

The main attraction of any Banjo-Kazooie title is its sense of humor. The games are filled to the brim with slapstick comedy that is bound to make you chuckle.

Banjo-Kazooie is a Nintendo-exclusive franchise. The games can be found in the Nintendo Switch Classics library.

4) The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The grim dark world of Binding of Isaac (Image via Nicalis)

Imagine what would happen if you mix a grim, dark dungeon crawler with a Paper Mario-like art style and WarioWare-like mini-games? The answer is The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth.

This indie title took the internet by storm back in 2014 with its unique story, gameplay, and dark themes that it tackles in the most humorous, unconventional ways possible.

For those of you who are planning to play this game after reading this, we would like to warn you that the game has some disturbing elements that can affect you.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC (via Steam).

5) Subnautica

Explore the deep in Subnautica (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

The crafting and survival genre is getting a little over-saturated as of late. Many feel burned out by the same old formula offered in these titles. In such a scene, one game that feels like a breath of fresh air is Subnautica.

It is a survival game that is completely set underwater. From discovering vast seas and crafting essentials to battling literal Leviathans and discovering an ancient alien secret, Subnautica has it all. If you are in the mood for a brand new survival adventure, then this could just be the title you are looking for!

This game is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC (via Steam). Right now, there are two installments in the franchise, and the third one is potentially in the works.