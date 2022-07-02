How to get S Rank in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Reviews have been nothing but positive for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, a DLC building on the phenomenal original title from Studio MDHR. Gamers who decide to pick this up should be forewarned, though: the difficulty in this DLC has definitely seen an increase. However, that isn’t to say the original game was easy because that’s definitely far from the truth.

Going back to the DLC, not only does it offer six difficult bosses to defeat, but the S rank is hidden behind some really tough objectives.

How to get special achievements in Cuphead DLC

In order to get the S Rank in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, the first step is always to beat the game on Normal difficulty. This DLC isn’t like seen in other games that offer the hardest difficulty immediately; only players who beat the game on Normal can unlock Expert mode.

With the Expert difficulty unlocked, gamers can finally shoot for the S Rank. They will then need to beat a boss level while completing a couple of other objectives at the same time.

The side objectives are as follows:

Land six Super Attacks

Perform three non-mandatory parries

Finish the level with three health and under two minutes

If these look hard to complete, that’s because they are. These requirements are going to be really tough to meet, especially finishing a level with three health. Bosses can have up to 50% more health in Expert, so taking them out will take much longer than usual.

Players can charge up their super meter by performing a parry (Image via Studio MHDR)

The only saving grace that players really have is that successfully parries should help charge the super meter. When a player successfully parries an object, they get some charge for their super attack.

To actually perform a parry, all players have to do is press the jump button while they’re midair. This is already easy in airplane levels since players are in the air anyway. Otherwise, players should jump and press the jump button again as an object is coming their way.

Another way to make things easier is to simply use Ms. Chalice as much as possible. With more health and an extra jump, she gives players more tools to work with.

If gamers do manage to get the S Rank for one level, they will unlock the Cooked to Perfection achievement. It’s reasonable to think that there might be another achievement for getting the S Rank in all six levels, but as of now, it's hard to tell what it is.

This new Cuphead DLC follows the adventures of Ms. Chalice (Image via Studio MDHR)

What is known is that there are two other achievements left for Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course DLC: A Horrible Night to Have a Curse, Survive the Nightmare and Paladin, and Obtain Great Power.

There is a strong possibility that the second achievement could be for earning an S rank in every DLC Level. It’s tough to tell what A Horrible Night to Have a Curse is alluding to, being a reference to a famous quote from Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest.

