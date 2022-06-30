When does Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course DLC drop today? Release time, price, and platforms revealed

The Cuphead DLC, known as The Delicious Last Course, is gearing up for its official launch today, and fans cannot wait to try out the highly anticipated expansion.

The DLC will go live today, June 30, 2022, at 6:00 am PT, 9:00 am ET, and 2:00 pm BST, and will be made accessible across all available platforms - PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

However, before the expansion officially goes live, players are expected to update their base game to version 1.03 which dropped last night. The new patch will prepare the game for the upcoming downloadable content so that players can enjoy using the new playable character, Ms. Chalice, along with new missions and bosses.

We’re especially thrilled to announce that the game will be available at a tasty 7.99 USD / 9.99 CAD / €7.99 / £6.79. GLITTERING GOLLY!It’s official...The Delicious Last Course has gone gold. This means we’ve completed our certifications, and are ready for launch on June 30!We’re especially thrilled to announce that the game will be available at a tasty 7.99 USD / 9.99 CAD / €7.99 / £6.79. https://t.co/vjr2ziohlJ

According to Studio MDHR, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC will cost £6.79 and $7.99 for all the playable platforms.

However, those who do not have the base game will need to buy the full version, as the DLC is not meant to be a standalone product. The base game has a different price tag for all the platforms and will hence cost £15.99 on PlayStation, £10.49 on Steam as of writing, £11.71 on Microsoft store for five more days, and £16.99 on Nintendo.

What to expect from Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Studio MDHR has not provided too many details on what players will be able to expect from the Cuphead DLC. However, previous reveals, along with the Steam page, list some of the things that fans should look forward to once the expansion goes live.

One of the biggest features of the DLC will be the new playable character, Ms. Chalice, who will come with modified movesets, as well as new abilities — unlike the two other protagonists. Once she is acquired, Ms. Chalice will be completely playable once the players have gotten their hands on the DLC as well as the main game.

The expansion will also introduce the new Inkwell Isle as well as Wallop to the game, along with a plethora of the wackiest and most monstrous bosses that the title has to offer.

New weapons and chams will also make their way with the Delicious Last Course, which will provide a lot of additional gameplay variety over what the base title already offers.

Much of The Delicious Last Course DLC will revolve around helping Chef Saltbaker uncover the mystery of Legendary Chalices’ secret quest.

