The Cuphead Show! ending explained: How did Cuphead and Mugman get arrested?

The Cuphead Show!, a highly anticipated enthralling animated series was launched on February 18, 2022 on Netflix worldwide. Developed by Dave Wasson, the series is inspired by the popular 2017 video game Cuphead, created by the Moldenhauer brothers Chad and Jared.

The intriguing show centers around the fascinating adventure rides taken by the brother duo Cuphead, voiced by Tru Valentino, and Mugman, voiced by Frank Todaro. The show is intended to provide the audience with a nostalgic feel with its esthetic visuals and fast-moving animation style. The final episode of season 1 depicts the two brothers' adventure when they meet the ever-charming Ms. Chalice, beautifully voiced by Grey Griffin.

The Cuphead Show!: Ending explained

Let's jump right in and see how the captivating Netflix animated show's ending unfolds.

How did Cuphead and Mugman end up in jail?

In episode 12, which is the final episode of the adventurous animated series The Cuphead Show! season 1, Cuphead and his brother Mugman got to meet Ms. Chalice, an expert in casting her charm to get away with anything. The brother duo apparently went out to fix Elder Kettle's glasses after they broke them while trying to get some cookies when they came across Ms. Chalice. They witnessed Ms. Chalice as she got everything she wanted just by being charming with her quirky dance moves.

Cuphead and Mugman enjoyed their time with Ms. Chalice and eventually asked her if she could teach them how to be charming so that they could also follow in her footsteps. Ms. Chalice tried her best to teach them her tricks to be alluring. There came a point in the episode when Ms. Chalice asked the brother duo to apply the tricks they learned from Ms. Chalice to get inside a place that was later revealed to be a cookie factory.

Seeing the two brothers miserably failing to complete the task, Ms. Chalice herself impressed the gatekeeper. Finally, they were inside the cookie factory where they got to eat endless cookies, freshly baked, right out of the oven.

However, the police reached the spot and the two brothers were so tired from eating so many cookies that they could not flee from the scene and unfortunately got arrested. At the very end of season 1, this is how Cuphead and Mugman ended up in jail, leaving young viewers in suspense.

Viewers are bound to feel sorry for the two adorable brothers as their fate led them behind bars. Will they be able to get out of this bad situation? Who will save them? What will be their escape plan? To get answers to all these thrilling questions, viewers will have to wait for the next season as they the show leaves them on a to-be-continued note.

Edited by Sabika