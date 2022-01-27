Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2 takeaway: A learning source for parents too

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2, created by Chris Nee, premiered on Netflix on January 25, 2022. In Season 2 of this animated series, viewers will find Ada, voiced by Amanda Christine, solving puzzles and doing scientific experiments along with her two best friends Rosie and Iggy.

The series is inspired by Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts' 2016 children's picture book Ada Twist, Scientist and is produced by Higher Ground Productions, a production company run by former US president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. Since the arrival of its Season 2, Ada Twist, Scientist, has been getting lots of positive responses.

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2: Takeaways

A great learning source for parents

As the kids engage with their curiosity, the parents can also expect to learn several new things when watching the show with their kids. One of the most crucial lessons this animated series teaches parents is that they should always encourage their child's curiosity as it is the best way to keep kids motivated to learn new things. The show can also be considered a wonderful conversation starter between the parents and the kids.

The show also teaches the value of teamwork and brainstorming. Parents can encourage their kids to embrace these techniques when learning about a new thing. They can also take part in exploring new ventures with their kids as it will motivate the kids to learn more.

A bonding experience

Watching the show together with your little one can be a true bonding experience. The series not only provides scientific information but also promotes inclusivity, kindness, and the value of true friendship. The series also emphasizes the fact that making mistakes while learning a new thing is only natural and that's when the real adventure begins.

Therefore, it is quite evident that watching the series can help them inculcate these positive ideas in their little ones.

Also Read Article Continues below

Don't forget to catch the inspiring animated series Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2, streaming on Netflix from the 25th of January 2022.

Edited by Sabika