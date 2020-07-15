5 Android games like COD Mobile in 2020

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) has accumulated a large player base since its release around nine months ago. The game has various characteristics that make it one of the most popular choices on the Android platform, and many players look out specifically for games like Call of Duty Mobile.

However, in some cases, users look for various alternatives to COD Mobile that they can enjoy, and which are similar.

Five android games similar to COD Mobile in 2020

#1 Free Fire

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is one of the most sought-after battle royale games on the Android platform, and has crossed the milestone of 500 million downloads on Google Play Store. It is one of the most popular games among players due to the quick-paced battle royale action that they relish. The game includes pets and characters which have unique abilities as well.

#2 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile is a renowned battle royale game with a humongous player base. It is famous for its battle royale mode, but also has other modes like TDM, which a lot of players enjoy. The game has been download over 100 million times on Google Play Store, and is the go-to-title for many players.

#3 Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter

Cyber Hunter, developed by NetEase Games, is one of the finest games on the Android platform. The game is an excellent alternative to COD Mobile due to some incredible features like survival, shooting, exploration, skills and more. With over 10 million downloads, Cyber Hunter is a viable alternative option.

#4 Hopeless Land

Hopeless Land

This game is another option that players could try out. Like any other battle royale game on the platform, players fight it out against each other till the last one survives. Hopeless Land has been downloaded over 50 million times on Google Play Store, and to a small extent is very similar to COD Mobile.

#5 PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite is the smaller version of PUBG Mobile, made specifically for lower-end phones. Users with low device requirements can try this game for a smoother experience, as it function better. The game has crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, and players with low-end devices can relish it.

This list only consists of a few games that are recommendated to players, and is not an exhaustive list.

Also read: How to play 1v1 matches in COD Mobile