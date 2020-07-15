How to play 1v1 matches in COD Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) has various astounding features that keep players engaged in the game. They can also experience multiple modes, many of which have been acquired from the main series of Call of Duty games. The modes prevalent in the game provide players with several options.

In any game, playing with friends or against friends has always been fun. COD Mobile enables all players to do so via private rooms, which they can create to play 1v1 matches and so on. In this article, we talk about how players can play 1v1 in COD Mobile.

How to play 1v1 in COD Mobile

As mentioned above, in order to play the 1v1 mode with someone in the game, players are required to create private rooms. They can play this mode with friends by following the following steps:

Step 1: On the main screen of COD Mobile, click on the multiplayer option.

Click on the 'Private' room

Step 2: Select the private room option located at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Invite the concerned person for a 1v1 against by clicking on the drop-down menu and inviting the player.

Click the mode button in order to change it.

Advertisement

Step 4: Click on the mode button present above the start option.

1 v 1 duel in COD Mobile

Step 5: A list of modes appear, scroll to the right and find the ‘1v1 duel’ option.

Step 6: Press the start button when you are ready to go.

Also, players can change the maps they play in, and three options are available — Gulag, Saloon and Killhouse.

Players can follow the steps mentioned above to play 1v1 duel with friends. They can invite other players to spectate the match as well.

Players can also create private rooms to try out different modes present in COD Mobile and play with friends.

Also read: Did COD Mobile have zombies? Explaining the Zombie mode