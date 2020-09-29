Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 fixed a lot of the issues from the previous season. Season 4 isn't being hailed as the best season of all time but it's certainly leagues above some of the others. However, that doesn't mean there aren't some things to complain about in Fortnite this season.

Fortnite Season 4: 5 most annoying things

#5 - Charge Shotguns

(Image Credit: EssentiallySports)

These new shotgun additions aren't the worst part of Chapter 2, Season 4 of Fortnite; not even close. However, they can still be a nuisance, and this comes down to the inconsistency of the weapon and the way the player base has reacted to it.

Charge shotguns can feel like they are incredibly powerful or they can be weak and slow. It all depends on the timing and the aim of the shot.

Many would rather have one of the older shotguns added to the game, along with the pump that was added back.

#4 - Boogie Bombs

In Season 4 of Fortnite, the Boogie Bombs were unvaulted and added back to the game for use in the battle royale. The Boogie Bomb has always been a contentious item that brings a lot of grief to anyone on the receiving end of its ability.

Anyone hit by Boogie Bombs is forced to dance for a couple of seconds, and the only thing the affected player can do is jump around and move. It leaves players open for all kinds of damage, and many are still against it.

#3 - Chest Spawns

(Image Credit: Fortnite Tracker)

Chest spawns are no longer guaranteed in Season 4 of Fortnite. That means that loot is as random as ever and it can be hard to gauge where the best spot to land is. The lower rate of chest spawns can cause doubt in drops, and it makes the early game far more random or unsatisfying.

It's always annoying to land in a highly contended area and gambling on whether or not there will be a chest with good loot. It can be the difference between life and death.

#2 - Mobile port

The Mobile port of Fortnite is still being neglected while the court case between Epic and Apple continues. Epic Games tested their luck and implemented their own purchase system in Fortnite Mobile. The move ended up with Apple removing Fortnite from their store as well as Google removing Fortnite from their store.

Fortnite is now unavailable to download on mobile devices and it has not been updated for Season 4. That's obviously a huge hit for anyone that is playing on mobile.

#1 - Powers

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Powers, in the form of mythic weapons or abilities, are a double-edged sword for the game and the meta in Fortnite Season 4. There are some really fun powers that were added like Thor's Mjolnir Strike, Wolverine's Claws and the Silver Surfboard.

However, there are some powers that can be incredibly irritating and game-changing. Those include mythic weapons like the Arcane Gauntlets or Iron Man's Unibeam. They can be hard to deal with and definitely qualify as an annoying addition to Fortnite Season 4.