5 most awaited shooter games for Android (2024)

Shooter games on Android devices have been rising in popularity and the landscape of this genre in 2024 is about to get disrupted with various innovative titles. Game developers have started leveraging newer technologies, and better performance of mobiles to deliver high-quality shooting experience.

In this article, we will look into some of the most awaited shooter games that are about to launch for Android. Every game promises unique mechanics, immersive worlds, and strategic gameplay depth that are groundbreaking and will push the boundaries of the existing framework of shooter games.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five most anticipated shooter games to be launched in PlayStore

1) Avatar: Reckoning

Trending

Avatar will try to bring the vibrant, extraterrestrial world of Pandora to life on the mobile platform. It is an immersive experience, combining the expansive storytelling of James Cameron's Avatar universe. Players will be able to ride banshees, use original NA'vi weapons, and participate in story-based multiplayer battles.

Players can customize their avatar and explore Pandora. (Image via Archosaur Games || Mike Fringe/YouTube)

The core gameplay loop consists of designing and customizing avatars and engaging in all combat scenarios. They will need to adapt to their surroundings to coordinate with the team to achieve success in all scenarios.

2) The Division Resurgence

The Division Resurgence aims to make the popular franchise of Divison accessible on mobile platforms. The game is a PvPvE third-person shooter with a deep MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) design framework and cooperative gameplay. Set in post-pandemic New York, players play as division agents tasked with restoring order.

The Division Resurgence consists of a new storyline to bring a unique perspective on Division and Division 2. (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment))

Players can explore the open world, engage in cooperative quests, battle hostile factions, and survive by scavenging for gear. With its dynamic world features like changing weather and the adaptive difficulty of factions, the game creates a unique shooter RPG experience combined with the personalized character upgrade system.

3) MWT: Tank Battles

MWT promises to be a strategic deep realistic tank warfare game. It also features a completely realistic, robust physics engine that simulates real-world tank mechanics, keeping the game feel of every movement, shoot, and explosion extremely authentic. Advanced AI-controlled enemy units and hazards add complexity.

Players will also take charge of advanced air combat. (Image via Artstorm FZE)

The core gameplay loop revolves around players taking charge of modern tanks, synergizing with team members to capture key points on huge destructible maps. The game provides an extremely grounded experience by allowing players to exploit each tank's strengths and weaknesses.

4) Ashfall

Ashfall provides players with an open-world post-apocalyptic shooting experience that heavily focuses on survival and exploration set in a vast wasteland. The goal of the game is to create an immersive world that not only offers intense engaging combat but also designs a detailed world shaped by the choices and consequences of players.

Players can register exclusively on their website. (Image via NetEase Games)

The PvPvE loop revolves around exploring, scavenging for resources, and crafting weapons for battling all kinds of enemies. The game will introduce various intuitive controls to handle the deep crafting and combat mechanics. Players will also have to focus heavily on the resource management and crafting aspect making it an immersive experience for innovative wasteland culture.

5) Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege Mobile finally brings the intense, tactical shooter experience of the Rainbow Six title. Players will engage in 5v5 PvP multiplayer matches, selecting from a diverse roster of operators, each with unique gadgets and abilities. The game will also feature destructible environments, allowing for strategic gameplay and forcing players to design their own paths and tactics.

There are 19 Operators to select from, 10 attackers and 9 defenders. (Image via Ubisoft Entertainment)

Breaching walls, creating new sightlines, tracking enemies, and creating distractions are some of the tactical elements players must focus on in this team-based gameplay, along with communicating and coordinating with teammates.

As attackers, players will deploy observational drones, reach better positions, and breach walls. As defenders, players will have to barricade all entry points, reinforce walls, and use cams and traps to defend their position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!