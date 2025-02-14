5 best 3-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, ranked

Cooking has become a fan-favorite in-game activity for Disney Dreamlight Valley players to engage in. This gameplay mechanic allows Dreamers to cook different meals using ingredients found across the map. With over 400 recipes to choose from, some dishes are harder to make than others. While Disney Dreamlight Valley has a massive list of three-star recipes, not all of them offer high-value rewards, making it difficult to choose the best ones of the lot.

As such, this article will cover the top three-star recipes you should consider cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

5 of the best 3-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

5) Grilled Veggie Platter

Grilled Veggie Platter (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Quick Tips)

Grilled Veggie Platter is a perfect recipe if you want to restore a small amount of Energy without having to grind for difficult-to-find ingredients. It restores 161 lost Energy upon consumption and can be sold for 33 Star Coins. While the relatively meager benefits may discourage Dreamers from trying this recipe, what makes it attractive is the flexibility of the items used to make it. Here are the ingredients needed to cook this meal:

Any Vegetable (x1): Vegetable of your choice.

4) Bell Pepper Puffs

Bell Pepper Puffs (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Greymane Gaming)

Bell Pepper Puffs is a recipe that doesn't require much effort and still manages to restore a hefty amount of Energy. Consuming it can restore 1,272 Energy, and selling it can earn you 606 Star Coins. This ratio between the two is fair, but what makes this recipe enticing is its ingredient list, which is simple to find. Here are the items you need to cook Bell Pepper Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Bell Pepper (x1): Found at Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor.

Found at Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor. Egg (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

From the pantry inside Chez Remy. Cheese (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

3) Chili Pepper Puffs

Chilli Pepper Puffs (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Greymane Gaming)

Chili Pepper Puffs is a slightly better version of Bell Pepper Puffs as it comparatively gives you an increased amount of Star Coins and Energy. When consumed, it replenishes 1,382 Energy and can be sold to earn 669 Star Coins. It also uses a slightly different version of ingredients, where the Bell Peppers are replaced by Chili. Here are the items you need to cook this meal:

Chili (x1): Found at Goofy's Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome.

Found at Goofy's Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome. Egg (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

From the pantry inside Chez Remy. Cheese (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

2) Mocha

Mocha (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/Sparkles Gaming)

Mocha is another simple three-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This drink will replenish a whopping 2,246 lost Energy upon consumption. However, it fails to give you a similar amount of cash, as it can only be sold for 425 Star Coins. Another factor that makes this drink an attractive recipe is its straightforward ingredient list. Here are all the items needed to make a Mocha:

Milk (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

From the pantry inside Chez Remy. Coffee Bean (x1): Found growing in the Glade of Trust biome.

Found growing in the Glade of Trust biome. Cocoa Bean (x1): Found in Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau.

1) Eggplant Puffs

Eggplant Puffs (Image via Gameloft || YouTube@Greymane Gaming)

Eggplant Puffs is the healthiest and the best three-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It has a perfectly balanced stat, as it can be consumed to replenish 1,941 lost Energy or sold to earn 991 Star Coins. This ratio makes it an amazing go-to recipe, and its ingredients are also easy to gather. Here are the items needed to make Eggplant Puffs:

Eggplant (x1): Found at Goofy's Stall in the Frosted Heights biome.

Found at Goofy's Stall in the Frosted Heights biome. Egg (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

From the pantry inside Chez Remy. Cheese (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

That concludes our list of the best 3-star recipes to try out in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

