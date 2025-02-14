5 best 5-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, ranked

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of activities for players to engage in, with Cooking being the most beloved. This gameplay mechanic allows Dreamers to cook different meals using ingredients found across the map. With over 400 recipes to choose from, some dishes are harder to make than others. Disney Dreamlight Valley has many five-star recipes, but not all of them offer high-value rewards, making it difficult to determine the best.

This article will cover the top five-star recipes you should consider cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

NOTE: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

5 of the best 5-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

5) Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake (Image via Gameloft || YouTube@Quick Tips)

Birthday Cake falls under the Dessert category and still manages to replenish a whopping 2,310 lost Energy. However, it can only be sold for 749 Star Coins, which isn't much, but it still gets the job done if you need some money urgently. This recipe also uses easy-to-find materials that mostly focus on sweets. Here is every item you need for this recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Slush Ice (x1): Locked behind The Unknown Flavour quest.

Locked behind The Unknown Flavour quest. Banana (x1): Found in Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach.

Found in Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach. Milk (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

From the pantry inside Chez Remy. Sugarcane (x1): Found in the Dazzle Beach biome.

Found in the Dazzle Beach biome. Any Sweet (x1): Sweet of your choice.

4) Arendellian Pickled Herring

Arendellian Pickled Herring (Image via Gameloft || YouTube@Greymane Gaming)

Arendellian Pickled Herring's ability to replenish 2,102 lost Energy using easy-to-find ingredients makes it an amazing five-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But it comes with a drawback in that it can only be sold for 556 Star Coins. Thus, this recipe is at fourth place. Here are the items needed to prepare Arendellian Pickled Herring:

Herring (x1): Found in Dazzle Beach and Glade of Trust.

Found in Dazzle Beach and Glade of Trust. Lemon (x1): Found growing in Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust.

Found growing in Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust. Onion (x1): From Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor biome.

From Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor biome. Garlic (x1): Found growing in the Forest of Valor biome.

Found growing in the Forest of Valor biome. Any Herb (x1): Herb of your choice.

3) Bouillabaisse

Bouillabaisse (Image via Gameloft || YouTube@Quick Tips)

Bouillabaisse deserves a spot on this list simply because of how much Energy it provides upon consumption. This meal manages to replenish 2,114 lost Energy when consumed but can only be sold for 671 Star Coins. Another fact that makes this recipe attractive is its ingredient list, which mostly consists of items that you can choose. Here are the ingredients for Bouillabaisse:

Any Seafood (x1): Seafood of your choice.

Seafood of your choice. Any Seafood (x1): Seafood of your choice

Seafood of your choice Shrimp (x1): Found in the Dazlle Beach biome.

Found in the Dazlle Beach biome. Tomato (x1): From Goofy's Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome.

From Goofy's Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome. Any Vegetable (x1): Vegetable of your choice.

2) Large Seafood Platter

Large Seafood Platter (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Quick Tips)

Large Seafood Platter is another recipe that manages to replenish a large amount of Energy. It restores 1,810 Energy upon consumption but can only be sold for 340 Star Coins. However, the factor that brings this recipe to the list of best five-star meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley is its flexibility with its ingredients. Here are the items needed to cook a Large Seafood Platter:

Any Seafood (x1): Seafood of your choice.

Seafood of your choice. Any Seafood (x1): Seafood of your choice.

Seafood of your choice. Any Seafood (x1): Seafood of your choice.

Seafood of your choice. Any Seafood (x1): Seafood of your choice.

Seafood of your choice. Lemon (x1): Found growing in Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust.

1) Potato Leek Soup

Potato Leek Soup (Image via Gameloft || YouTube@Greymane Gaming)

Potato Leek Soup is easily the best five-star recipe to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, thanks to its massive return on investment. Selling this meal will earn you 1,400 Star Coins, and consuming it will replenish 1,984 Energy. The most impressive aspect of this dish is that the ingredients required to prepare it are easy to acquire as well. Here are the items needed to cook this meal:

Leek (x1): From Goofy's Stall in The Forgotten Lands biome.

From Goofy's Stall in The Forgotten Lands biome. Potato (x1): From Goofy's Stall in The Forgotten Lands biome.

From Goofy's Stall in The Forgotten Lands biome. Milk (x1): From the pantry inside Chez Remy.

From the pantry inside Chez Remy. Onion (x1): From Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor biome.

From Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor biome. Garlic (x1): Found growing in the Forest of Valor biome.

