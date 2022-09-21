Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: Where to find Ice Slush - The Unknown Flavor walkthrough

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a brand new life-simulation game where you can spend time in a magical village populated by famous Disney characters. Your neighbors will be Mickey House, Scrooge McDuck, and Goofy, among others, and you’ll be busying yourself with activities such as gardening, fishing, mining, etc.

Another activity that you might enjoy more is cooking. This hobby will come up a lot in Disney Dreamlight Valley and is one of the key parts of Remy, the Rat’s quests. The game includes various recipes you can find in the game, for which you will also require a variety of ingredients to prepare.

One such ingredient is Ice Slush, which is something you might come across if you’ve picked up a Cold Dessert recipe. In this guide, I’ll take you through how you can get your hands on Ice Slush in Disney Dreamlight Valley and when you’ll be able to access it. Keep in mind that this ingredient is acquired quite late in the game. Read on to find out more.

Ice Slush in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As the name sounds, Ice Slush is basically ice that has been rendered into powder. And while you might be thinking that you can acquire it easily from the Frosted Heights biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the method to get this ingredient is not that simple. In fact, you will need to meet some prerequisites before you can unlock it.

Two of the major requirements are:

You’ll need to have Wall-E unlocked and in the village. You need to be able to access the Frosted Heights and Sunlit Plateau region

If you have these two requirements met, read on below.

The Unknown Flavor walkthrough

To start this quest, you’ll need to reach friendship level 10 with Remy in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once you have done so, talk to him and he will reveal to you that he’s interested in creating a magical type of food. This will start the quest known as The Unknown Flavor. Follow the steps below to complete it.

Step 1: After talking to Remy, he will direct you to Merlin to ask for advice. Find and talk to the wizard, and he’ll note that he remembers talking about such a food to the rat before. He’ll ask you to search his house for some notes on it.

Step 2: Head over to Merlin’s house, and you’ll see a sparkling item on his bookshelf. Pick up the item, and the game will tell you to gather three purified Night Shards for the recipe.

The notes in Merlin's house in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Youtube- Mirraj Gaming)

(Tips: You have to craft purified Night Shards using normal Night Shards and Dream shards)

Step 3: Now the objective will cryptically ask you to find someone to turn the Purified Night Shards into powder. This is where Wall-E comes in. Assuming he has been unlocked, find him in the village and give him the shards. The cute helpful robot will be more than happy to help you.

Wall-E helping you create powder the Purified Night Shard (Image via Youtube- Mirraj Gaming)

Step 4: The final ingredient you will require now is 15 snowballs. These can only be gathered in the Frosted Heights, so head on over there and break some ice using your pickaxe or dig the ground using the shovel.

Step 5: With the gathered snowballs and purified night shard powder, you can now craft Ice Slush at your crafting table (don’t worry, you won’t have to do this every time you need Ice Slush later on).

Step 6: Take the Ice Slush to Remy, and he’ll ask for your help in making some Vanilla Ice Cream. He’ll hand you the recipe for it in case you need to look up the ingredients.

Step 7: Check through the ingredients, and you’ll see that you need the following:

X1 Ice Slush

X1 Milk

X1 Sugarcane

X1 Vanilla

(Tips: Milk you can get from Remy’s restaurant; Sugarcane can be grown using sugarcane seeds, which you can purchase from Goofy’s stall in Dazzle Beach; Vanilla is a plant that can only be harvested from the Sunlit Plateau region)

Step 8: Once you have all the ingredients, head over to Remy’s restaurant and start cooking. You can highlight the recipe from the menu if you want to make things easier.

Making Vanilla Ice Cream (Image via Youtube- Mirraj Gaming)

Step 9: Return to Remy and talk to him. He will be satisfied with the ice cream and gift you with a kitchen shelf for your own house.

Step 10: This will conclude the quest and complete Remy’s friendship questline as well. Incidentally, you can now buy Ice Slush from Remy’s restaurant any time you want.

Ice Slush is an ingredient that you can use to make all kinds of Ice Cream recipes and other Cold Desserts. This will open up a whole new selection of meals that you can prepare to either gift the NPCs or sell for some money.

Ice Slush is an ingredient that you can use to make all kinds of Ice Cream recipes and other Cold Desserts. This will open up a whole new selection of meals that you can prepare to either gift the NPCs or sell for some money.

