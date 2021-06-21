5 best active abilities to use in Free Fire's Clash Squad Season 7

Clash Squad is one of Free Fire's most renowned arcade game modes. Two teams of four players each compete in a series of combats, with the team with the most wins after four rounds declared the winner.

Characters are one of Free Fire's most significant features as they have unique skills beneficial on the battleground. These skills classify into two categories: active (that required activation before use) and passive (that remain active all the time).

Most potent active abilities in Free Fire

1) Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's Drop the Beat produces a 5m aura that enhances the ally's movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for 5 seconds at its base level.

This active ability improves as he progresses through the levels. His versatile ability is beneficial for both aggressive as well as passive players.

2) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler possesses the active ability, Riptide Rhythm, which, at its initial level, generates a sonic wave that destroys five gloo walls within 50 meters. Each gloo wall deployed increases HP recovery by 4 points, with a 60-second cooldown.

It improves as he advances through the levels. Skyler is a great option for aggressive players.

3) Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

Wukong's active ability is known as Camouflage. This skill converts players into a bush for 10 seconds at its default level. It has a 300-second cooldown.

When they fight, the transition stops, and the cooldown period resets when an opponent is killed. Wukong's ability improves as he levels up and excels in close-range combat.

4) Xtreme Encounter

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter provides players 80 HP for a temporary duration at its default level. It also improves gloo wall and shield damage by 40%, and the effect lasts for 10 seconds with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

As Xayne levels up, her active ability also gets better.

5) Painted Refuge

Steffie in Free Fire

Painted Refuge is Steffie's active ability. At its most basic level, it creates graffiti that reduces explosion damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for 5 seconds.

The effect does not stack and has a cooldown of 45 seconds. This skill improves as Steffie reaches higher skill levels.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is a personal option, and favoring one over the other is solely based on a player's playing style.

