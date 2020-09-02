5 best Android emulator games without PC versions

Emulators are the beacon of hope for anyone who wants to play Android games on their computer. If you are in search of good emulators with which you can play your favourite Android titles, you can check out this article.

While some Android games have PC versions that automatically allow you to enjoy them on your system, many others don’t. But don’t worry, as you can still play those games on your computer with the help of an emulator.

Five best Android emulator games without PC versions

These are the best such offerings that do not have a PC version but run with an emulator:

1. Temple Run 2

Image Credits: Temple Run

Temple Run 2 is one of the most famous endless-running games that mobile players spent hours playing. Highly-addictive with simple gameplay, it is very fast-paced, where one wrong move kills you instantly. There are various characters that you can unlock by using the jewels collected on your way.

2. Clash of Clans

Image Credits: Supercell

From joining a clan to building your own village, there are a lot of activities that you can do in this fun strategy game. You can also wage war to establish your dominance over enemy clans, who are responsible for attacking your group. You can download this title on your PC and run it with the help of an emulator.

3. Garena Free Fire

Image Credits: Digit

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle-royale titles out there. With intense gunfights, this game is all about survival. You can choose to attack your opponents aggressively or lay low and kill a handful of opponents to be the last person standing. You will not have any difficulty playing this game on your computer, as the controls are not that hard to get acquainted to.

4. Brawl Stars

Image Credits: Red Bull

From the developers of Clash of Clans comes another gem of a game, Brawl Stars. It is a 3v3 multiplayer battle-royale mobile title that you can play if you want more uncomplicated gameplay and more adorable characters, in comparison to the latest battle-royale offerings. Just download an emulator, and you are good to go!

5. Smash Hit

Image Credits: Google Play

Smash Hit is one of the most calming games that you can play on your computer with the help of an emulator. Your objective is simple: smash obstacles in your way. There are over 50 different rooms and 11 graphic styles that will captivate you. This title has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store, which is reason enough to try it.