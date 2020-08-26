5 best Android games for emulators under 500 MB in size

Emulators are very useful as they allow you to play your favourite Android games on your PC/laptop. You can easily download them on your computer and then run an Android game with its help. While BlueStacks is a top pick among gamers, you can look at the other emulators you can choose, in this article.

Android games are fun to play, but sometimes, you might not have the necessary space in your computer/laptop to download some popular titles. So, the ones mentioned below are all under the size of half a GB.

Five best Android games for emulator under 500 MB

These are the best such games that you try in your PC/laptop, using an emulator:

1) Shadow Fight 3

Become a legendary fighter in Shadow Fight 3 (Image Credits: Shadow Fight, YouTube)

Your ultimate goal in this game is to become a legendary fighter. Be prepared to get amazed by its graphics, considering it is just 116 MB in size. Set out on an adventure and uncover mysteries and secrets that have been buried for ages. You have to fight many enemies, and for that, you need to make sure that you choose the correct weapons, and armours, for protection.

Size: 116 MB

2) The Simpsons: Tapped Out

Rebuild the city in The Simpsons: Tapped Out (Image Credits: Product Reviews Net)

Advertisement

You can finally be a part of the crazy Simpsons family through this game. Its animations are on point, and the graphics are bright and cheerful. Many exciting challenges will also keep you engaged while playing. The game is a city-building one, and you will have to coordinate with the Simpsons characters to rebuild Springfield.

Size: 67 MB

3) Death Tour – Racing Action Game

Get involved in gangfights in Death Tour (Image Credits: iGamesView, YouTube)

Death Tour is the best racing game in Google Play Store, which is available under 500 MB. If you love cars, you have selected the right title. From classics to sports, this game has an assortment of vehicles that you can choose and race with to your heart’s content. Since this is not just a racing game, you can select guns according to your choice and get involved in gunfights to enjoy some serious action.

Size: 193 MB

4) BADLAND

Get past forest barriers in BADLAND (Image Credits: TouchGameplay, YouTube)

BADLAND is a side-scrolling action-adventure game that has good graphics and audio. Set in a forest, this game will make you face many obstacles on the way. It also has a multiplayer mode that allows up to four players; you can ask your friends to join and indulge in a fun fight for survival. There are 100 levels in the single-player campaign, and 23 in the multiplayer mode.

Size: 195 MB

5) UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting Game

Kill zombies to your heart's content in UNKILLED (Image Credits: Google Play)

UNKILLED is set in an apocalyptic zombie world. New York City is reimagined as a different world swarming with the undead. Make sure that you choose your character wisely, as its unique skills will come in handy while defeating these undead monsters. You will also be provided with powerful guns to kill them. Invite your friends over and team up to put an end to all the havoc raging in the city.

Size: 465 MB