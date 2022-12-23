5 best Android games like AFK Arena

AFK Arena's popularity is credited in equal parts to its picturesque design and how the classic RPG format is integrated into the beautiful setting of Esperia. In a crowded genre, the game has steadily maintained its fanbase.

That being said, there's quite a bit of downtime in the game when players wait for resources to recharge. For such times, we've collated a list of similar games that AFK Arena fans will definitely enjoy.

Android RPGs that AFK Arena fans will like (December 2022)

1) Mobile Legends Adventure

This is probably the game closest to AFK Arena on this list. Based on the popular Mobile Legends, Mobile Legends Adventure is a mobile-only MOBA that shares many of its combat mechanics with AFK Arena. It also mimics the elaborate artwork and animations fans associate with the latter.

It does bring a landscape mode and several new elements from Mobile Legends that will be a fun change for those who spend a lot of time in the Arena.

Developer: Moonton

Year of Release: 2019

2) TapTap Universe

Currently only available on Android, the game has yet to have a full release. Even in its early access phase, TapTap universe has created a buzz with its great visuals and appealing storyline.

The game has just enough in common with AFK for fans to feel at home, but there’s enough difference for it to feel fresh.

Developer: AIScourge

Year of Release: Not out yet

3) Cookie Run: Kingdom

Probably the most popular game on this list, with over 200 million active players, Cookie Run: Kingdom is a kingdom builder RPG set around the adventures of GingerBrave and his friends.

While the Gacha-based game is known for its adorable character design and unconventional combat elements, AFK Arena fans will definitely enjoy the rich storylines weaved throughout the PvE side of the game.

Developer: Devsisters

Year of Release: 2021

4) Valor Legends

A strategy-based idle RPG, simple 3D graphics may not be to the taste of every AFK Arena player. However, the fight against the Shadow Forces in Valor Legends could make for a welcome change from being stuck on one level in the Arena all day.

Additionally, the constant release of themed content keeps players engaged and invested in the game.

Developer: Century Games

Year of Release: 2021

5) Undead Heroes: World Survival

Undead World: Hero Survival @undeadworld_hs Dead or alive, Helen is a deadly weapon. Powered by rage against the Gungnir scientists whose experiments transformed her, she fights to the death…and beyond. Dead or alive, Helen is a deadly weapon. Powered by rage against the Gungnir scientists whose experiments transformed her, she fights to the death…and beyond. https://t.co/o6BTBUu3xK

Another idle RPG that's more of a stressbuster than an intricate story-based one, players have to face seemingly never-ending hordes of zombies in this portrait-only combat mode.

It does share auto-dynamic combat abilities, as seen in AFK, but unlike them, Undead World's developers are not very responsive on social media, which is the game's only flaw.

Developer: Double Down Interactive

Year of Release: 2021

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views

