5 best Android games like Candy Crush in 2021

Before battle royale games dominated the mobile gaming world, Candy Crush used to be the go-to title for many gamers. It never fails to make players nostalgic.

In Candy Crush, players have to align a minimum of 3 candies to gradually inch towards fulfilling the objective set at that level. If players want to enjoy more games like Candy Crush, they can look at the list below.

Five best alternatives to Candy Crush in 2021

These are some of the best such Android games:

#1 - Gummy Candy Blast – Free Match 3 Puzzle Game

Image via APA GAMER (YouTube)

This game has an excellent rating of 4.8 stars on the Google Play Store. Like Candy Crush, players will have to match three or more candy jewels.

Fulfilling the goals set at each level will ensure that players get rewarded by the end. They can unlock new maps as they gradually go ahead in Gummy Candy Blast.

Download it from here

Advertisement

#2 - Pokemon Shuffle Mobile

Image via Android/iOS/Nintendo Switch Gameplay - PROAPK (YouTube)

Players who loved watching Pokémon will be thrilled to play this game. It is also a puzzle title where gamers will have to line up three or more Pokémonx, like Candy Crush.

There are many stages that players can cross in Pokémon Shuffle Mobile. The game takes up less than 100 MB of storage space and is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Download it from here

#3 - Farm Heroes Saga

Image via skillgaming (YouTube)

Advertisement

Players will have to collect three or more Cropsies to help the Farm Heroes from Rancid the Racoon. While some levels are very easy, others are difficult to cross, like in Candy Crush.

When players have moves to spare, this title rewards them with extra points. Farm Heroes Saga is a very popular choice among mobile gamers and has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#4 - Toon Blast

Image via Maximumandroid - Just Good Games (YouTube)

Toon Blast has a fun gameplay that Candy Crush players will thoroughly enjoy. They can unlock new episodes by completing the challenging levels offered by the game.

Players can also create their teams and compete against others online. There are many boosters that will help them cross challenging levels without much hassle.

Download it from here

#5 - Bubble Shooter

Image via Best Android Games ID (YouTube)

Advertisement

Like Candy Crush, this title will also invoke childhood memories. Players have to aim and shoot a ball towards a group of balls, whose colors must match.

They need to match a minimum of three balls to eliminate them. Players can collect various rewards and connect with friends on Facebook to enjoy Bubble Shooter together.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. It is an individual's choice to play one or the other title according to their preference.

Also read: 5 best Android games like Temple Run on Google Play Store