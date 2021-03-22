Battle royale enthusiasts will definitely have come across PUBG at some point. The original version and mobile version of the game has garnered a lot of fans across the world.

PUBG Mobile used to take up around 1.5 GB of storage space, but its download size has been reduced to only 610 MB due to a recent update. If players want to enjoy more Android games like PUBG under 1 GB, they can look at the list below.

5 best Android games like PUBG under 1 GB

#1 - Garena Free Fire - The Cobra

Free Fire is a famous battle royale title in the mobile gaming world. Even though this game's style is not as realistic as PUBG, players will still enjoy the battle royale matches.

Players can pick a character as per their choice at the start of the game. Each character in Free Fire is unique and has a special skill that comes into play during the matches.

Size: 689 MB

Download it from here.

#2 - The Last Stand: Battle Royale with Zombie

Players who enjoy the zombie events in PUBG will have a great time playing this title. The unique combat system and the cartoonish graphics make the game even more fun to play.

The game has a good collection of powerful weapons that players can use to put down the scary zombies. Players can also connect with friends over the internet and enjoy the title together.

Size: 244 MB

Download it from here.

#3 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

This battle royale title can be played without an internet connection. Like PUBG, ScarFall also offers its players weapons like assault rifles and machine guns

The game also offers various characters and weapons skins that players can use. This game offers smooth gameplay and is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Size: 378 MB

Download it from here.

#4 - Ghosts Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Like PUBG, this battle royale title offers players many modes to indulge in. Team Fight, Squad, and Team Deathmatch are three of the popular modes.

Players must fight to be the last person standing in Battle Royale mode, which can have up to 25 players. As the game progresses, players have the option to unlock new characters.

Size: 230 MB

Download it from here.

#5 - Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

This title is a combination of Minecraft and PUBG. Apart from intense battle royale matches, players can also take part in exciting PvP matches offered by the title.

Players land on a big island engulfed in radiation, pick up pixel guns, and then fight for their lives. Players also need to watch out for the safe zone while battling enemies.

Size: 149 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

