Every player who likes battle-royale games has played PUBG at some point. The realistic graphics and immersive sound effects of PUBG just make the gaming experience even better.

PUBG requires an internet connection to run. So, if players are looking for offline Android games like PUBG, they can take a look at the list given below.

5 best offline shooting games like PUBG for Android and iOS devices

These are five of the best offline shooting games like PUBG for Android and iOS devices:

1. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Players who liked the intense action of PUBG can opt for this game. Players can also battle zombies in the new offline event.

Players will enjoy the interesting story mode the game offers. The title is very popular among mobile gamers and has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

This title is essentially a battle-royale game, but players can also enjoy it without internet connection. The title is appreciated for its exciting matches and good graphics.

Players can use weapons like sniper rifles, machine guns, etc. to shoot their enemies. Like PUBG, players can pick up two primary guns and one secondary gun to defend themselves.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

3. Gun War: Shooting Games

Image via Pinterest

Gun War offers over 124 tasks and 6 special game types for players. They need to kill both humans as well as zombies in this offline shooting game.

Realistic weapons of this title will surely remind players of PUBG. There are over 50 different weapons that players can use to complete the tasks assigned to them.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

4. Overkill 3

Image via craneballs (YouTube)

Players can participate in exciting matches across 60 battlefields in this game. It also offers 4 different game modes that players can have a fun time playing.

From assault rifles to classic shotguns, the game has a good collection of over 30 guns that players can upgrade and customize. The easy controls and console quality graphics remind players of PUBG.

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

5. Firing Squad Battleground Games: FPS Gun Shooting

Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

Like PUBG, this title revolves around shooting and survival. There are two main modes that players can choose: the Firing Squad mode and the Devil mode.

Players can complete action-adventure filled combat missions using the lethal weapons provided by the game. The title has decent controls and can be downloaded for free

Android users can download the game from here.

iOS users can download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

