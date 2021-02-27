Battle-royale games are enjoyed by players around the world, and PUBG is a common name when it comes to this genre. The mobile version of the game, PUBG Mobile, is loved by battle-royale enthusiasts.

There is a wide range of mobile games belonging to the battle-royale genre. If mobile gamers are looking for more games like PUBG, they can take a look at the list below.

5 best mobile games like PUBG in 2021

These are five of the best mobile games like PUBG:

1. Garena Free Fire – The Cobra

Image via ff.garena.com

Like PUBG, this title is also a battle-royale that has an exciting gameplay. Players who want to enjoy something apart from the battle-royale matches can take part in the deathmatches or other modes.

The game has a bright ambience and features unique characters with special abilities. Free Fire has a collection of skins that players can use to make their characters stand out in the crowd.

Download it from here.

2. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This battle-royale title is fast becoming popular in the mobile gaming world. Like PUBG, players will have to scour for weapons and supplies when they land on the battlefield to fight for their survival.

There are vehicles like helicopters, trains, etc., that players can use to escape their enemies. The game improves the survival chances of players by giving them the opportunity to respawn up to 3 times.

Download it from here.

3. Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via Call of Duty (YouTube)

This is one of the best mobile games that a gamer can choose. COD Mobile offers a Battle Royale mode where the matches are quite similar to the matches offered by PUBG.

The title also has other Multiplayer modes that the players can opt for. The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat their opponents.

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale - Warrior63

Image via Review Mobile Games (YouTube)

This game offers a 4 km * 4 km map which is strewn with vehicles that players can use for travelling. The battle-royale matches are shorter in comparison to PUBG and last for only about 15 minutes.

This title takes up less storage space and is compatible with low-end devices. The title has a good weapon control system, and players can use guns like rifles, sub-machine guns, sniper guns, etc.

Download it from here.

5. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

Like PUBG, this title also revolves around shooting and survival. The game hosts exciting Online Sniper Tournaments that players can take part in and win rewards.

Players can take part in the Offline Virus Zombies Event as the game can also be enjoyed without an internet connection. With a rating of 4.5 stars, this game is very well rated on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.