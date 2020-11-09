5 best assault rifles in COD Mobile as of November 2020

COD Mobile is one of the leading names in the battle royale genre. The game has gained massive success and popularity in the past few months.

Players can experience a great battle royale action with HD-quality graphics and immersive soundtracks. They can choose from a variety of weapons to receive the victory royale and become the ultimate survivor. In this article, we share the five best assault rifles in COD Mobile based on the damage statistics.

NOTE: All the statistics have been taken from the game.

5 best assault rifles in COD Mobile

#1 Man-O-War:

Image via Activision

The most deadliest assault rifle in COD Mobile is the Man-O-War gun. The weapon has a base damage of 49 hit points. It also comes with great control and accuracy. A player can unlock it by reaching experience level 52 in the Multiplayer Mode.

#2 ASM10:

Image via Activision

The second assault rifle which deals with hefty damage in the title is the ASM10 gun. It comes with a base damage of 49 hit points, which is the same as the Man-O-War rifle. The only difference between the two weapons is that ASM10 has hard recoil control and lacks some range in the game compared to the Man-O-War.

#3 AK-47:

Image via Activision

AK-47 is another great choice for players who love using an assault rifle that deals good damage per hit. The weapon deals an average hit damage of 48 per shot. It is a good alternative for the ASM10 due to its better range and rate of fire.

#4 DR-H:

Image via Activision

The fourth weapon on the list is the DR-H assault rifle. The gun has a single-shot damage of 47 hit points and is very versatile due to its high mobility and impressive rate of fire. The weapon can be acquired upon reaching a certain achievement in the multiplayer mode, which is to kill 30 enemy players with headshots on the battlefield.

#5 M16:

Image via Activision

The M16 assault rifle is an all-arounder in the COD Mobile game. It comes with a sturdy damage per hit of 45 and has the best accuracy for an assault rifle. The weapon also has less recoil to control along with a good rate of fire.

