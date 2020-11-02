Which guns have the most damage in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile is one of the most famous names in the battle royale genre on different app stores. This game offers players HD-quality graphics and a 3D sound experience. There are also lots of maps and modes that players can enjoy, along with teammates and friends.

Gamers can choose from various weapons, ranging from shotguns to sniper rifles, as per their convenience to take on opponents on the battlefield. And in this article, we discuss which gun deals the most damage in COD Mobile.

Note: The list contains weapons from different categories of firearms in COD Mobile, and the stats are from the game itself.

COD Mobile: Top five guns with most damage

#1 HS0405 Shotgun

Image Credits: Activision

The deadliest weapon in COD Mobile is the HS0405 Shotgun, which deals an impressive damage per shot of 100 hit points. It can knock or kill an enemy in one shot but lacks range and fire rate, and hence, is not usable in mid-range gunfights.

#2 BY15 Shotgun

Another shotgun on the list with massive damage per hit is the BY15. It has a base damage of 98 and can take on whole enemy squads in just a few seconds. This firearm has significant compatibility in loadouts, but because it is a shotgun, it lacks the range that other weapons can provide in the game.

#3 NA-45 Sniper Rifle

The third weapon on this list is the NA-45 sniper rifle, buffed since the Gunsmith update released in-game. A single shot deals a base damage of 93 on to enemies, and it is the most suitable gun for long-range battles in COD Mobile.

#4 Man-O-War Assault Rifle

The Man-O-War is the fiercest assault rifle in this game, which can flush out enemy teams in a matter of seconds. This gun deals an average damage of 49 per hit and is an excellent weapon for close, mid, and long-range battles.

#5 GKS SMG

The last weapon on this list is the GKS Submachine Gun. This weapon is most-suitable for close-range fights and deals a base damage of 43 per hit. A player can also use it for mid-range combat, thanks to its low recoil and stability.

