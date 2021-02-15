5 best Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile Season 17

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games of recent times. Arguably it is the best mobile game right now.

Being a battle royale game, PUBG Mobile is all about eliminating all the enemies and surviving till the end.

To win a match, players need excellent knowledge of guns available. There are different types of weapons in PUBG Mobile, with Assault Rifles being one of the most desirable. ARs are popular as they can be used over different ranges for fighting.

Top five AR guns for PUBG Mobile

Here are the best such firearms in the game.

#1 - Groza

The Groza

Damage: 49

Rate of Fire: 0.080s

Damage per second: 612

The Groza is arguably the best Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile right now. The gun massively damages enemies with a high fire rate.

Players can get this firearm from airdrops, and it performs best with a suppressor attached.

#2 - AKM

The AKM

Damage: 49

Rate of Fire: 0.1s

Damage per second: 490

The AKM is another commonly used gun in PUBG Mobile. Just like the Groza, this weapon also damages enemies thanks to a high fire rate.

However, the recoil is comparatively high and is very hard to control. Players can attach a compensator to help control the recoil.

#3 - M416

The M416

Damage: 43

Rate of Fire: 0.086s

Damage per second: 501

Arguably the most used gun in PUBG Mobile, players can do decent damage to the opposition with this gun.

Moreover, the recoil of the M416 is comparatively low. With a 6x or 4x scope attached, players can use this firearm over long ranges as well.

#4 - SCAR-L

The SCAR-L

Damage: 43

Rate of Fire: 0.096s

Damage per second: 447

This gun has the same damage stat as the M416. But SCAR-L has a lower fire rate.

With lower recoil and longer ranges, gamers can also use it over medium and long ranges. A compensator with a vertical or angle grip is a suitable attachment for the gun.

#5 - AUG A3

The AUG A3 (Image via zilliongamer)

Damage: 43

Rate of Fire: 0.086s

Damage per second: 501

The AUG A3 is also an air drop-only weapon with severe damage and high fire rates. Its exceptional handling and high muzzle velocity make it highly sought after.

When equipped with a compensator and foregrip, this gun has slightly more overall stability than an equally equipped M416 or SCAR-L. It is preferable over close and medium ranges.

Source: pages.firstblood.io

Players need to know how to control these guns to get the best out of them. Different attachments make these guns more useful.

Players can follow this video for more information:

