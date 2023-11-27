5 best attachments to control recoil in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

Controlling recoil is a crucial ability in PUBG Mobile that can greatly affect a player's battling performance. When firing, a weapon's muzzle may shift upward or sideways, making it difficult to aim precisely. Players can address this problem by utilizing a range of attachments that efficiently manage this kind of recoil.

More stability and less recoil are guaranteed by the options discussed in this article, which help handle weapons better and make accurate shots. You can improve the gameplay and raise your chances of earning more kills by utilizing the following attachments.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Compensator, Vertical Foregrip, and three other attachments ideal for controlling recoil in PUBG Mobile

1) Compensator

In PUBG Mobile, the compensator is probably the most efficient recoil control attachment. Reduction of recoil, both vertical and horizontal, will help you maintain your bullets on target with more ease.

Many different playstyles can be accommodated by the compensator because it is a versatile choice that works with most assault rifles, submachine guns, and DMRs. It is an essential tool for gamers who wish to increase the accuracy of their shots because it can control recoil.

2) Vertical Foregrip

The Vertical Foregrip is a great feature for managing recoil in PUBG Mobile, especially vertical recoil. It provides a noticeable reduction in upward kick, which aids in maintaining superior weapon control when spraying foes for extended periods of time.

This attachment suits players who want a more constant and reliable recoil pattern in this battle royale game. It is commonly used to increase the overall stability of assault rifles and submachine guns.

3) Angled Foregrip

While the Vertical Foregrip is more successful in reducing upward recoil in PUBG Mobile, the Angled Foregrip is excellent at minimizing vertical and horizontal rebound. It works well with many kinds of weaponry and possesses a powerful blend of mobility and control.

Angled Foregrips are popular among players who want a more versatile attachment that provides a slight reduction in recoil without compromising other aspects of weapon handling.

4) Flash Hider

In this battle royale game, the flash hider is a multifunctional attachment that helps with recoil management in addition to suppressing muzzle flash. It may not reduce recoil as well as the compensator, but it still offers a noticeable improvement in stability.

For players seeking a well-balanced attachment that addresses visibility and recoil control, the flash hider is a great option. It reduces muzzle flash, making it harder for opponents to identify you.

5) Half Grip

The Half Grip is a versatile modification that provides an even reduction in recoil in both the horizontal and vertical axes. This battle royale game offers a middle ground between the angled and vertical grips for players looking for a balance between control and stability.

The Half Grip improves aim accuracy and is especially useful with weapons that have a moderate amount of recoil while spraying at enemies. Its versatility makes it a good choice for a range of weapons and a good compromise for players seeking well-rounded recoil control.

In summary, recoil control in PUBG Mobile depends on selecting the right attachments. The compensator is the finest choice because of its remarkable capacity to reduce recoil in horizontal and vertical directions.

However, the four other options—Vertical Foregrip, Angled Foregrip, Flash Hider, and Half Grip—each provide a unique advantage that can be tailored to fit different playstyles and preferences. If you try different combinations of these attachments and determine which one most suits your gameplay, you will be able to control recoil and perform better in PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.