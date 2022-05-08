5 best Blue Magic: The Gathering cards in Streets of New Capenna

With every new Magic: The Gathering expansion, comes a selection of new cards. Some of these cards stand out as more powerful than others, in each color and card type.

When looking at the Blue spells, some are certainly better than others when it comes to Streets of New Capenna. But which cards must players consider picking up, virtually or otherwise?

What are the best Blue cards in Magic: The Gathering’s latest expansion?

Blue is often known for ways to manipulate the state of the game. Removing cards from decks, counterspells, card draw, and +1/+1 counters in annoying, frustrating circumstances. So these are the sorts of things fans are probably going to be looking for.

Top 5 cards in Blue

Faerie Vandal

Cut Your Losses

Even the Score

Ledger Shredder

An Offer You Can’t Refuse

These cards stand out to this writer as the most important. As always, the power and usefulness of a card will vary from player to player, depending on how they play and what deck they run.

5) Faerie Vandal (Uncommon Creature)

Faerie Vandal can get out of hand really quickly (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

What a powerful uncommon! With Flash and Flying for 2 mana (1 Blue), Faerie Vandal can come in on an opponent’s turn. It’s a solid blocker in the early game, and can really ramp up in power, depending on the kind of deck being run. Whenever players draw their second card in a turn, Faerie Vandal gets a +1/+1 counter.

It could also see use in other metas, which isn’t a shock. It’s not a new card, after all. Its first print was in Throne of Eldraine, and it’s a great one to reprint. Useful, strong, but not overwhelmingly powerful.

4) Cut Your Losses (Rare Sorcery)

Opponents don't need cards anyway, this card makes that easier (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Another popular way to play Blue decks is Mill. Mill decks have a player remove cards from their deck and put them in the graveyard. Players can use this strategy to mill players down to 0 cards, if you can’t draw, you lose the game! However, this one has an interesting catch.

It reads “target player mills half their library, rounded down.” It’s pricey, at 6 mana (2 Blue), but it can be duplicated, thanks to having Casualty 2. This means when this spell is cast, a player can sacrifice a creature with power 2 or greater.

If they do, they can copy the spell and they can pick new targets. That is a lot of cards that will disappear at once. The writer can see this being used in other metas as well, as a way to speed up self-mill.

3) Even the Score (Mythic Rare Instant)

Drawing cards because an opponent did too? Why not? (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

There sure are a lot of mob-related card names in this expansion. As far as Magic: The Gathering cards go, this one’s a doozy. It normally costs 3 Blue mana+X and has the player drawing X cards. Even The Score can be made cheaper if the other player has drawn 4+ cards this turn too.

So if the opponent is playing a draw-heavy deck, the user of Even The Score can cast this on the other player’s turn, in response, and draw as many cards as they can afford. Blue decks are often known for heavy card draw, and this is a great way to facilitate that.

2) Ledger Shredder (Rare Creature)

Nothing like birds that get bigger and meaner all the time (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

The Ledger Shredder may be one of this writer’s favorite cards in all of Magic: The Gathering’s current expansion. A ⅓ for 2 mana (1 Blue) is already pretty amazing. It has Flying, because of course it does, it’s a bird. Whenever a player casts their second spell each turn, this card connives.

That means the controller of this Magic: The Gathering card draws a card, then discards a card. If a non-land card is discarded, this creature gains a +1/+1 counter. This can be done on both players' turns, and is a great way to filter through a deck to find important cards. It also makes a very terrifyingly strong creature after a few turns.

1) An Offer You Can’t Refuse (Uncommon Instant)

A counter that players can use on themselves for benefit? Not that shocking (Image via Wizards of the Coast)

Naturally, the best Magic: The Gathering card in this expansion, without a doubt, had to be a counterspell. It’s not the best counterspell ever but it has an interesting catch. For 1 Blue mana, it counters a noncreature spell. Then the controller of that spell creates two Treasure Tokens.

That means this Magic: The Gathering card isn’t going to be used on opponents as often but used on their own spells. Pay 1 Blue mana, stop a low-cost spell, and get Treasure Tokens to use on other spells and abilities. It can also be used on opponents too, to stop their wildly expensive, powerful spells. Sure they get a pair of tokens but at 1 mana? It’s worth it.

There are plenty of great cards in Magic: The Gathering, but among the Streets of New Capenna releases, these are among the absolute best of all. They have a nice, wide variety of abilities to aid several deck archetypes.

