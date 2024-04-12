5 best casual mobile games on Android (April 2024) 

Not everybody has time to commit hours to playing games on phones. For them, there are thousands of casual mobile games out there. While story-driven hardcore titles take a lot of your time, casual mobile experiences can be enjoyed on the go.

Moreover, casual mobile games are free-to-play and don’t have too many in-app purchases. At most, some of them may have ads. They do not take up too much phone space either. Therefore, it’s always a great idea to have a couple of casual mobile games on your Android devices. This way, you can take a backseat and relax for a while from the real-life grub.

Read along to find some of the best casual mobile games to try out on your Android devices in 2024.

Disclaimer: The games mentioned below reflect the writer’s choices.

5 coolest casual mobile games on Android phones worth checking out in 2024

1) Badland

Escort cute creatures through post-apocalyptic barriers (Image via Frogmind)

Badland is a creatively crafted side-scroller 2D platformer cum puzzle-solving adventure where you have to fly through a beautifully hand-painted post-apocalyptic world represented by various levels and chapters. With over 100 million downloads, this intuitive 2D platformer is all about getting your little character through all levels by dodging various obstacles along the way.

During the journey, which has over 80 different levels, your tiny goofball-like character will come across certain power-ups that either create more clones of itself or make it smaller or larger. You have to use these power-ups to your advantage and somehow dodge and slither through the various barriers and obstacles in this creatively designed casual mobile game.

2) 8 Ball Pool

The ultimate Billiard game online (Image via Miniclip)

8 Ball Pool brings the classic billiards experience to your fingertips, enabling you to play competitive real-time billiard matches online against your friends or challenge players from across the globe. The title offers intuitive controls and realistic game physics of billiards.

With its seamless multiplayer functionality and engaging gameplay, 8 Ball Pool has the potential to offer casual gamers endless hours of entertainment in 2024. Customize your pool table’s looks, participate in competitive online tournaments, and climb the ranks to become the ultimate pool master.

3) Hungry Shark Evolution

Be the ultimate predator of the sea (Image via Ubisoft)

Hungry Shark became massively popular when it was first released over a decade ago. This title is all about exploring the various seas and oceans of the world with a shark of your choice and eating as many fishes as possible before the hunger meter fills up.

Initially, you begin with a small shark, but as you eat more, it rapidly grows bigger. This is where you get to unlock bigger and stronger sharks which begins with the humble Bull Shark, and goes all the way up to Hammerheads, Tiger Sharks, Great White, Megalodon, and more.

Each sea represented in Hungry Shark Evolution, be it the Arabian Sea or the South China Sea, has specific food, predators, hidden lairs, and dungeons that need to be explored. Within these lairs and dungeons, you’ll encounter massive pre-historic sharks and other mythical creatures coming off as bosses in this ultimate game of survival of the fittest.

4) Townscaper

An aesthetically pleasing city-builder title (Image via Raw Fury)

Townscaper is truly a unique casual mobile game. The title doesn’t have any achievements to unlock or missions to complete and neither does it have any unlockable content as such. At its core, Townscaper is a city-builder title with some of the most minimalist building mechanics you’ll come across in a mobile game.

It offers an easy-to-play experience wherein you interact with colored blocks and place them in well-laid-out grids. The game’s algorithm converts the colored block placements into bridges, houses, and skyscrapers. Townscaper is an intuitively creative game to try out. Its colors and designs are pleasing to the eyes, making for a relaxing gameplay session.

5) The Battle of Polytopia

An unusual cross-over between the casual game and strategy game genre (Image via Nintendo)

If you like in-depth strategy but do not have 8-10 hours, check out The Battle of Polytopia. At its core, The Battle of Polytopia is a casual mobile game that is heavily inspired by the Civilization series.

However, it arrives as a breath of fresh air in the strategy game genre. The game lets you expand and take control over new lands, upgrade the technology tree of your kingdom, and fight epic battles with your enemies in both solo and multiplayer modes. The Battle of Polytopia offers everything you desire from a strategy game wrapped up beautifully in pixelated graphics.

This concludes our list of the best casual mobile games you can try in April 2024.