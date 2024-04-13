5 best casual mobile games on iOS (April 2024) 

There’s more to gaming then just narrative-heavy titles. Casual mobile games can be just as enjoyable, and there are a plethora of options to choose from. The best part about these titles is that they can be played and enjoyed by anyone without them having to spend a lot of money.

Nowadays, the Apple App Store has thousands of casual mobile games, leaving you spoilt for choice. To sort out the clutter, we’ve listed some of the best casual mobile games that you can play on iOS devices in 2024.

Disclaimer: The games listed below reflect the writer’s choices.

5 casual mobile games on iOS devices worth checking out in 2024

1) Grindstone

Candy Crush players will love Grindstone instantly (Image via Capybara Games)

Grindstone is a unique adventure game that takes place on a grid system where you get to kill your enemies by forming chain reactions. The puzzle-solving title has multiple levels. Your ultimate objective is to clear off all levels by forming the biggest and most efficient chain reaction possible.

In the beginning, Grindstone may be a little tricky. However, once you get the hang of it, you'll realize it is one of the best monster-slaying/puzzle-solving adventure games on iOS devices.

2) Monument Valley 2

A puzzle game filled with optical illusions (Image via Ustwo)

Monument Valley 2 is a puzzle-solving title full of optical illusions and mazes. Your ultimate goal is to navigate through each level in the game and solve the puzzles within them.

Monument Valley 2 has minimalistic level designs and a dreamy color palette, enough to hook you in. If you’re looking for a unique puzzle-solving adventure with beautiful artistic world designs, you should definitely try out this game in 2024.

3) Crossy Road

A casual game about crossing roads (Image via Hipster Whale)

Crossy Road is a casual mobile game that involves helping figurines cross the road successfully by avoiding various obstacles. It is also about collecting as many points possible while crossing the road.

In the beginning, players only get a chicken as their starter figurine. Once they start accumulating points, they will get the option to buy new figurines from the in-game store.

Crossy Road offers several daily missions and challenges through which you can collect more points. Additionally, it allows you to play with two figurines at a time. The title has a split screen mechanic dedicated to each figurine attempting to cross a road. This way, you can play the game online with friends as well.

4) Alto’s Adventure

Alto’s Adventure used to be a paid game on the App Store few years ago (Image via Snowman)

Alto’s Adventure takes you on a snowboarding journey across lovely snowcapped mountains, villages and woodlands. Your ultimate aim in the game is to collect as many points as possible by surviving the treacherous snow-covered terrain. As you progress in the game, you get to collect cool new skateboards boasting unique abilities.

Alto’s Adventure is a solid choice both in terms of visuals and in-game audio. The title offers serene visuals and lovely soundtracks that perfectly blend in with the snowboarding adventure.

5) Fishing Life

A casual mobile game about fishing (Image via Nexelon)

Fishing Life is a casual game with bare minimum controls. The title is all about fishing. In this game, you can catch all sorts of creatures, from Whales to Penguins.

Although Fishing Life has a few RPG elements that involve unlocking better rods and boats, it’s pre-dominantly a casual fishing game that re-captures the simpleton joy of catching a fish. You are recommended to play it with your earphones on, as the ocean sound and the music perfectly blends together to create a soothing atmosphere.

This concludes our list of the best casual mobile games that you can play on your iOS devices in 2024. Follow the Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming section for all the latest gaming news.