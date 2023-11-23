5 best characters in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is the mobile game adaptation of the iconic popular anime. It takes fans deeper into the realm of curses and sorcery, providing a chance to build their dream team. The game has truly fascinated anime and manga enthusiasts globally with its compelling storyline, intense battles, and distinctive characters.

In this article, we provide the five best characters of Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade.

Satoru Gojo and four other best characters in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade

1) Satoru Gojo

At the pinnacle of strength and skill, Satoru Gojo takes center stage as one of the best characters in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade. As a special-grade jujutsu sorcerer, Gojo is recognized as the strongest in the world. He is also the first person in four centuries to inherit both the Limitless and the Six Eyes.

His presence alone is commanding, and his abilities reflect his unrivaled status in-game. Gojo's overall skill level is unparalleled, even among his special-grade counterparts.

Renowned for his nonchalant and playful demeanor, Gojo conceals a formidable mastery of hand-to-hand combat, even in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade.

Beyond physical prowess, he possesses immense speed and reflexes, moving faster than the eye can perceive. Moreover, Gojo exhibits extraordinary endurance, a testament to his resilience in the face of danger.

2) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro is a grade 2 jujutsu sorcerer and the deuteragonist of the series. He brings a different dimension to the game with his strategic intellect.

Born into the prestigious Zenin clan, Megumi's neutral and calculating nature conceals a tactical genius. His Ten Shadows Technique is a prized inheritance from the Zenin clan. It places him among the most potent sorcerers at Jujutsu High.

Megumi's advanced deductive reasoning skills set him apart as a cerebral fighter. Instead of depending solely on brute force, he directs his efforts towards strategically outwitting opponents.

His expertise extends to hand-to-hand combat. It demonstrates proficiency, remarkable stamina, and durability, establishing him as a well-rounded and dependable character.

3) Kento Nanami

Holding the rank of grade 1 sorcerer, Kento Nanami demonstrates mastery in swordsmanship, skillfully wielding a blunt weapon with deadly precision. His journey from the corporate world to the world of jujutsu is reflected in his strategic approach to battles.

Armed with a powerful, cursed technique and a blunt sword, Nanami is a master swordsman whose skills make him an invaluable asset in Phantom Parade. Nanami's proficiency in hand-to-hand combat and his enhanced durability showcase the qualities of a grade 1 jujutsu sorcerer.

His strategic acumen is evident in his approach to challenging situations, making him not just a mentor but a reliable and powerful character in the game. Nanami's expertise lies in the art of the sword, his resilience, and his adaptability.

4) Yuji Itadori

As the main protagonist, Yuji Itadori injects the game with an unyielding spirit and a powerful set of skills. His journey from a normal high school student to a jujutsu sorcerer is reflected in his character design and abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade.

Even without tapping into cursed energy, Yuji possesses immense strength, speed, and reflexes that make him a formidable force in any confrontation.

Excelling in hand-to-hand combat, Yuji is acknowledged as one of the premier martial artists in the series. His resilience and endurance surpass the typical sorcerer, enabling him to withstand severe injuries and engage in prolonged battles without requiring rest.

Yuji's growth and determination add a dynamic element to the game, making him a versatile character suitable for various situations.

5) Maki Zenin

Born a non-sorcerer in the influential Zenin Family, Maki Zenin defies expectations and emerges as a powerhouse in Phantom Parade. Her determination and physical prowess drive her to become a great jujutsu sorcerer, challenging the discrimination she faced within her own family in the past.

In the game, Maki's non-sorcerer background is overshadowed by her mastery of weapons and combat skills. Her expertise as the best-cursed tool user at Tokyo Jujutsu High is evident in her ability to wield a diverse array of weapons with unparalleled skill.

From polearms to spears, she commands an assortment of weaponry, showcasing versatility in her combat style. Her combat abilities, including strength, agility, and endurance, collectively position her as a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade.

In conclusion, whether you favor overwhelming power, strategic genius, masterful swordsmanship, unyielding determination, or the prowess of a non-sorcerer, these characters are designed to cater to a diverse range of preferences in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade.

Players can also check the Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade tier list to better understand the game.