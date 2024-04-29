5 best cheap beasts in EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS 

With Team of the Season being in full swing in Ultimate Team, gamers are on the lookout for the best cheap beasts in EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS to add to their rosters. There are plenty of affordable yet overpowered options that fans can now purchase from the transfer market that can help them take their squad to a new level and get more wins.

While there are plenty of expensive cards in the lineup as well, the best cheap beasts in EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS can compete against the best items in the game as well. Not only do they possess the right stats and attributes, but their PlayStyles elevate their abilities even further.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the best cheap beasts in EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS

1) Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku is a meta attacker in EA FC (Image via EA Sports)

The addition of Moments cards to the Premier League Team of the Season roster has provided fans with plenty of cheaper alternatives outside of the main lineup, including Chelsea FC's Christopher Nkunku. While the Blues have had an underwhelming season, some of their players have had impressive performances, including the 92-rated French attacker.

He has five-star skills, a four-star weak foot, and three PlayStyle+ traits. The card costs less than 200,000 coins in the current state of the transfer market, which is a bargain compared to other elite-tier cards. This makes him one of the best cheap beasts in EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS.

2) Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister is an all-rounder (Image via EA Sports)

Despite seemingly falling short towards the final phase of the league and losing out on the title, Liverpool FC has had an amazing season. Their players have showcased their abilities at the highest level, including their new Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The 92-rated item possesses incredibly well-rounded stats that make him a capable player in all areas of the virtual pitch. He has the Dead Ball+, Pinged Pass+, and Power Shot+ PlayStyles, and is worth around 70,000 coins. His all-round abilities as a box-to-box midfielder and low price make him one of the best cheap beasts in EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS.

3) Gabriel

Gabriel is an excellent CB (Image via EA Sports)

Arsenal are currently battling Manchester City in a race for the league title, and their impressive showcases in the current campaign have earned them plenty of Team of the Season items. Gabriel has been consistent in their backline and has received a 91-rated TOTS item that is easily one of the best cheap beasts in EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS.

The Brazilian defender has amazing pace, defending, and physical stats, making him the ideal center-back for budget squads. He is worth only 60,000 coins, which is much less than the likes of William Saliba TOTS or the SBC version of Ibrahima Konate.

4) Ollie Watkins

Watkins has an amazing card (Image via EA Sports)

Ollie Watkins has been one of the most underrated attackers in the English top flight for the past few seasons. His current campaign has been no different, and he is currently amongst the highest scorers in the league, helping Aston Villa compete for a top-four spot in the table. This has earned him an amazing 93-rated item in the Team of the Season lineup.

Not only does this card possess some amazing pace, shooting, and dribbling stats, but he also has four-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot, and some amazing PlayStyles. He costs less than 50,000 coins in the transfer market, which earns him a spot amongst the best cheap beasts in EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS.

5) Ben White

Ben White can play as RB and CB (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to Gabriel, his teammate Ben White has also been amazing for Arsenal in their hunt for the title. The Englishman has played in several defensive positions for the Gunners this season, which is evident in his 91-rated TOTS card, who can play as a right-back or a center-back. He also possesses the stats to be effective in both positions on the virtual pitch.

Ben White has 88 pace, 88 dribbling, 91 defending, and 89 physical, as well as a combination of four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. He also has the Long Ball+, Whipped Pass+, and Intercept+ PlayStyles. He is worth less than 70,000 coins as well, making him one of the best cheap beasts in EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS.

