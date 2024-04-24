All EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS players

EA Sports has released the full EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS roster in the world of Ultimate Team, accompanied with the Liga NOS and BWSL TOTS rosters as well. With so many new and overpowered cards being added to the game in one go, fans are eager to learn more about these special versions, especially due to the popularity of the leagues involved.

The EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS roster in particular features some extremely overpowered players that are now in contention to be considered the best in their respective positions on the virtual pitch. The lineup consists of both regular Team of the Season cards and Team of the Season Moments versions, similar to the rewards offered by the latest season in Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS players have been released

With Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal being involved in a three-way race to the title, it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured on the EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS roster. However, other teams have representatives in this lineup as well, especially with players like Ollie Watkins leading the way in terms of goal contributions.

Expand Tweet

These are the players included on the main EA FC 24 Premier League TOTS roster:

Erling Haaland: 97

Virgil van Dijk: 97

Declan Rice: 96

Rodri: 96

Mohamed Salah: 95

Bukayo Saka: 95

Cole Palmer: 94

William Saliba: 94

Phil Foden: 94

Heung Min Son: 94

Alisson: 94

Ollie Watkins: 93

Alexis Mac Allister: 92

Ben White: 91

Gabriel: 91

Meanwhile the lineup also included TOTS Moments players who had memorable performances over the course of the season but could not make it to the Team of the Season. These include:

Kevin De Bruyne: 96

Luis Diaz: 94

Alejandro Garnacho: 92

Christopher Nkunku: 92

Pervis Estupinan: 90

All these players possess the stats and attributes needed to be overpowered in the current meta of the game. Some of them even have three PlayStyle+ traits, which give them an edge over previously released cards on the virtual pitch. Players like Erling Haaland, Virgil van Dijk, De Bruyne and Rodri already have Team of the Year versions, but their new items eclipse their previous items.